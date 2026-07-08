CZR Exchange Unveils AI-Powered CZR Wallet to Advance Self-Custody and Web3 Accessibility

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CZR Wallet

CZR Exchange, a global digital asset platform, today announced the upcoming launch of CZR Wallet, a standalone AI-powered self-custody wallet designed to simplify digital asset management while providing users with complete control over their cryptocurrency holdings.

The new wallet combines artificial intelligence with self-custody technology, enabling users to securely store, manage, swap, and interact with digital assets across multiple blockchain networks. The launch represents another milestone in CZR Exchange's strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem that connects centralized trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, and AI-powered financial tools.

"Digital asset ownership is evolving beyond simple storage," said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. "With CZR Wallet, we're combining intelligent technology with self-custody to create a more intuitive Web3 experience while ensuring users remain in full control of their assets."

CZR Wallet is designed to address many of the usability challenges associated with decentralized finance by integrating AI-driven features into a secure, user-friendly interface.

Users will be able to manage digital assets across multiple blockchain networks, monitor portfolio performance, execute token swaps, and access decentralized applications (dApps) without relying on third-party custodians.

Unlike custodial platforms, CZR Wallet gives users exclusive ownership of their private keys, reinforcing the principles of decentralization while introducing intelligent tools designed to simplify blockchain interactions.

At launch, CZR Wallet is expected to include:

AI-powered wallet assistant

True self-custody with full private key ownership

Multi-chain asset management

Built-in token swaps

Secure access to decentralized applications (dApps)

Real-time portfolio monitoring

Intelligent transaction insights

Enterprise-grade security architecture

Availability across iOS, Android, and desktop platforms

Future updates are expected to introduce additional AI capabilities, including personalized portfolio intelligence, proactive security monitoring, transaction simulations, and advanced wallet analytics.

The introduction of CZR Wallet further expands the CZR ecosystem, which continues to evolve beyond cryptocurrency trading into a broader digital asset platform.

The ecosystem currently includes CZR Exchange, the upcoming CZR Card, the CZR Token, AI-powered trading tools, and the CZR VIP membership program. Although fully integrated with CZR Exchange, CZR Wallet is being developed as a standalone application, allowing users to securely manage digital assets regardless of where they trade.

"CZR Wallet reflects our long-term vision of building an intelligent, connected digital asset ecosystem," Rothkopf added. "As AI and blockchain continue to evolve, we're focused on delivering products that make Web3 more accessible without compromising security or user ownership."

The launch of CZR Wallet aligns with CZR Exchange's broader product roadmap focused on expanding digital asset accessibility through innovative financial technology. By combining self-custody, artificial intelligence, and multi-chain functionality, the company aims to simplify participation in the growing Web3 economy for both new and experienced users.

CZR Wallet is expected to launch in the coming months, with additional features and integrations planned in future releases.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

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