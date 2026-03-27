SBA Announces Grocery Guarantee to Promote Affordability

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that small businesses across America’s food supply chain are now eligible for an enhanced “Grocery Guarantee” through the SBA International Trade Loan (ITL) Program. The loans, which come with a 90% federal guarantee, will be available to a broad range of producers in the agriculture and logistics industries, to expand food production and supply – with the aim of reducing grocery costs for consumers.

“Since Day One, President Trump has taken action to expand America’s food production and cut grocery prices for families,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Today, the Trump SBA is proud to announce a new Grocery Guarantee that will drive even more investment in our nation’s food supply chain – infusing farmers, ranchers, and logistics providers with expanded access to capital that will increase production, processing, and distribution. By fueling domestic capacity, we will continue to tackle the record-high prices of the Biden Administration – and fill America’s grocery stores with affordable, nutritious, homegrown food.”

The ITL Program unlocks long-term, affordable financing to support American producers – offering borrowers additional flexibility through an increased SBA guarantee of 90% compared to the standard 75% guarantee for the agency’s popular 7(a) Loan Program. The Grocery Guarantee will give local lenders greater confidence to deploy capital into the food supply chain, supporting investments in production capacity, processing, and distribution to increase the supply of domestic food products and lower grocery prices.

On May 1st, small businesses in the following NAICS Groups and National Industry Codes will become eligible for the expanded ITL Loan program:

1111 - Oilseed and Grain Farming

1112 - Vegetable and Melon Farming

1113 - Fruit and Tree Nut Farming

1121 - Cattle Ranching and Farming

1122- Hog and Pig Farming

1123 - Poultry and Egg Production

1124 - Sheep and Goat Farming

1125 - Aquaculture

1129 - Other Animal Production

1141 - Fishing

1151 - Support Activities for Crop Production

1152 - Support Activities for Animal Production

423820 - Farm and Garden Machinery and Equipment Merchant Wholesalers

4244 – Grocery and Related Product Merchant Wholesalers

424420 – Packaged Frozen Food Merchant Wholesalers

4245 – Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

424910 – Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

445110 – Supermarkets and Other Grocery Retailers

484220 –Specialized Freight Trucking, Local

484230 –Specialized Freight Trucking, Long Distance

493120 – Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

493130 – Farm Warehousing and Storage

This action builds on the Trump Administration’s broader commitment to supporting American farmers, ranchers, and producers – and bringing lower prices to American consumers. By reducing barriers to capital and empowering lenders to invest in American agriculture, SBA is ensuring that small businesses remain at the center of our nation’s food security and economic strength. In 2025, the Trump SBA deployed over $7 billion in capital to rural communities out of a total of $45 billion in lending across 85,000 small businesses.

Lenders and small businesses interested in the updated International Trade Loan program can contact SBA’s national team of Finance Managers for more information. SBA’s Finance Managers team not only supports the ITL Program but also serves as the agency’s working capital specialists and can help lenders and borrowers understand how ITL can be paired with SBA’s expanding suite of working capital solutions - including the MARC and Working Capital Pilot.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.