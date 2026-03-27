CT United FC Single Game Tickets and Venue Packages Now On Sale

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT United FC announced that single game tickets and venue-specific ticket packages are now on sale for the club’s 2026 debut season in MLS NEXT Pro. Fans can now secure their seats for all confirmed home matches, with additional details to be announced soon.

CT United will host home matches at Morrone Stadium on the campus of the University of Connecticut and at Reese Stadium on the campus of Yale University, bringing a taste of the Major League Soccer ecosystem to two of Connecticut’s most iconic venues.

Matches at Morrone Stadium (Storrs, CT):

April 11 vs. Columbus Crew 2 (Home Opener)

April 26 vs. Philadelphia Union II

May 3 vs. New England Revolution II



Matches at Reese Stadium (New Haven, CT):

May 16 vs. Toronto FC II

June 26 vs. NYCFC II – New

vs. NYCFC II – July 5 vs. Carolina Core FC

July 12 vs. Toronto FC II – New

vs. Toronto FC II – July 19 vs. New York Red Bulls II

July 26 vs. Columbus Crew II – New

vs. Columbus Crew II – August 1 vs. Orlando City B

August 8 vs. New England Revolution II

With three newly confirmed dates in New Haven, CT United is building a strong midseason presence at Reese Stadium, creating more opportunities for fans across the region to experience matches throughout the summer. The remaining three match locations will be announced soon.

The newly introduced venue-specific ticket packages provide fans with flexible access to CT United FC matches at both Reese Stadium (Yale) and Morrone Stadium (UConn). Single-game tickets start as low as $18 and multi-game packages offer discounted pricing.

“After opening on the road, everyone is looking forward to that first home match. Our players are excited to step onto the field and represent Connecticut in front of our fans,” said Denis Hamlett, CT United Sporting Director.

“After starting the season playing the toughest away schedule in the history of MLS NEXT Pro, we want to make Connecticut the toughest place for the rest of the league to come play,” said André Swanston, CT United Co-Owner.”



Season tickets remain available for a limited time and will officially close following CT United’s home opener on April 11. Fans are encouraged to secure full-season access before the deadline.

Visit ctunited.com/tickets to secure your seats.

About Connecticut United FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men’s soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. During its 2026 season, CT United will bring the club directly to fans statewide, playing matches in venues across Connecticut. The club currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About MLS NEXT Pro

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men’s soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and inclusion, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. MLS NEXT Pro celebrates its fifth season in 2026 with 30 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and three independent, Carolina Core FC, Chattanooga FC and Connecticut United FC. Additional MLS affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC, AC Grand Rapids, and The Island F.C. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit mlsnextpro.com.



Media Contact:

CTSportsGroup@kcsa.com