SBA Announces National Small Business Week 2026 Award Winners

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced its state and territory Small Business Persons of the Year for National Small Business Week (NSBW), which will take place from May 3 – 9, 2026. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will recognize the state, territory, and specialty award winners at a national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 3rd. The list of honorees is available at https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/national-small-business-week-awardees.

“During National Small Business Week, SBA is honored to recognize the job creators, builders, and innovators who fuel our nation’s economy and anchor communities across America,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “This year, as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, we are highlighting the historic America First agenda that is driving growth, opportunity, and strength for the next generation of entrepreneurs. Through tax cuts, fair trade, and deregulation, the Trump Administration is proud to stand with America’s small businesses – and to celebrate the strong comeback of Main Street.”

Since 1963, the President of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to recognize small businesses as the job creators, builders, and innovators of America’s economy. This year, small businesses are benefitting from a host of new pro-growth incentives introduced as part of the America First agenda – including historic deregulation, fair trade, and Working Family Tax Cuts that have already restored opportunity and investment on Main Street. Today, small business optimism is above its 52-year average.

In tandem with SBA’s Washington, D.C. National Awards Ceremony on May 3rd, the agency will also host a Virtual Summit to offer resources and training to small business owners across the country. Administrator Loeffler will also embark on a nationwide roadshow to highlight exceptional job creators throughout the week in states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The following awards will be presented during the National Awards Ceremony on May 3rd:

Small Business Person of the Year

Exporter of the Year

Small Business Manufacturer of the Year

Rural Small Business of the Year

Blue-Collar Small Business of the Year

Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery

Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation

Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service

Women’s Business Center of Excellence

SCORE National Chapter of the Year

Details on National Small Business Week, the award winners, and the virtual summit are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and are identifiable by searching #SmallBusinessWeek.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.