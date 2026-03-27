The Most Luxurious Carrom Table Ever Created - Reimagined as a Sculptural Design Object

Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carrom Table, Reimagined - A Sculptural Collaboration between 11 Ravens and Rydhima Brar of R/terior Studio.

11 Ravens, the Los Angeles-based design house known for transforming game tables into sculptural design objects, introduces the Brar Carrom Table - the brand’s first entry into a new category: Carrom Tables. Expanding beyond its established collections of pool tables, ping pong, poker, air hockey, shuffleboard, foosball, and mahjong, 11 Ravens brings its disciplined design language and uncompromising craftsmanship to one of the world’s most culturally significant games.

Originating in India, carrom has long been played seated on the floor, serving as a gathering point across generations throughout South Asia and the Middle East. With the Brar Carrom Table, 11 Ravens sought to redefine how the game is experienced - elevating it to table height to enhance comfort, accessibility, and long-term use, while preserving the spirit of connection at its core.

Created in collaboration with interior designer Rydhima Brar, founder of R/terior Studio, the table draws from personal heritage and global influence. For Brar - born and raised in Kuwait with Indian roots - carrom holds deep cultural significance. The collaboration offered an opportunity to translate memory and tradition into a refined design object.

Together, 11 Ravens and Brar applied the highest level of design, materiality, and craftsmanship ever brought to the game, resulting in the most luxurious carrom table ever released - positioned within the realm of fine furniture and collectible design.

Handcrafted in Los Angeles, the Brar Carrom Table features a precision-engineered play surface with integrated chip holders, wrapped in Pierre Frey fabric and leather and accented with brass detailing throughout. A sculptural, faceted base paired with a solid brass foot grounds the table with architectural presence.

Like all 11 Ravens game tables, the Brar Carrom Table is highly customizable, with extensive options for woods, metals, fabrics, leathers, and finishes - allowing each piece to be tailored to its environment.

Designed for regular use and lasting relevance, the Brar Carrom Table is an heirloom piece - intended to live naturally within the home and be passed down through generations.

Learn more here.

About 11 Ravens

Founded in 2011 by former professional ping pong player Michael Zaretsky and designer Bernard Semerdjian, 11 Ravens creates sculptural game tables and furniture that bridge craftsmanship, performance, and refined living. With handcrafted game tables produced in Los Angeles and furniture collections made in Italy, the brand is known for extensive customization, disciplined design, and collaborations with global luxury leaders including Gucci, Rolls-Royce, Neiman Marcus, and Nobu.

About Rydhima Brar & R/terior Studio

Rydhima Brar is the founder and principal designer of R/terior Studio, a Los Angeles–based interior design firm recognized for globally inspired, layered, and emotionally resonant interiors. A House Beautiful Next Wave Designer, her work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, The Wall Street Journal, Vogue Arabia, and Architectural Digest Middle East.

Contact Info



11 Ravens

info@11ravens.com

+1 310-741-1681

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