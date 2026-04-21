Rubinacci & 11 Ravens Unveil Expanded Luxury Game Table Collection

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUBINACCI & 11 RAVENS CELEBRATE ONE YEAR OF COLLABORATION WITH EXPANDED LUXURY GAME TABLE COLLECTION

A Continued Exploration of Italian Craftsmanship and Contemporary Design

Marking the one-year anniversary of their celebrated collaboration, Italian tailoring house Rubinacci and Los Angeles-based design studio 11 Ravens unveil an expanded collection of luxury game tables, including a ping pong table, shuffleboard table, poker table, and more. The collection further evolves a partnership defined by craftsmanship, heritage, and refined modern living.

Originally introduced at Rubinacci’s Milan boutique during Salone del Mobile 2025, the inaugural collection brought together Italian sartorial tradition and sculptural American design. The debut featured a convertible Pool and Dining Table, Dining Chair, and a Cue Rack, each designed in close collaboration with Luca Rubinacci and inspired by the elegance of coastal Italy and the spirit of yachting culture.

Drawing from the great age of exploration, the collection reflects a sense of discovery - where fluid lines, refined materials, and subtle nautical references converge. Brass elements echo the curves of sailboats, while sculpted wood forms mirror the movement of the sea, grounding each piece in a narrative of craftsmanship and journey.

Rubinacci’s tailoring heritage is woven throughout, with the integration of Loro Piana fabrics and sartorial detailing that translate the language of bespoke clothing into functional design. From herringbone textures to striped upholstery, each element reflects a shared commitment to precision, materiality, and enduring elegance.

The original launch generated international acclaim and global press coverage, positioning the collaboration at the intersection of luxury furniture, high-end game tables, and collectible design.

AN EXPANDED COLLECTION

One year later, Rubinacci and 11 Ravens introduce a comprehensive expansion, extending the original design language across a broader range of custom luxury game tables. View the full collection here and more imagery here.

The expanded collection includes:

Each piece is handcrafted in Los Angeles and can be fully customized across materials, finishes, dimensions, and detailing - making the collection ideal for interior designers, high-end residential projects, and luxurious hospitality spaces.

What began as a singular statement has evolved into a complete collection - capable of shaping entire interiors with a cohesive and considered design language.

SALONE DEL MOBILE 2026

To celebrate the one-year anniversary and the unveiling of the expanded collection, Rubinacci and 11 Ravens invite guests to experience the collection in person at the Rubinacci boutique in Milan during Salone del Mobile 2026.

The original Pool and Dining Table - first introduced during Salone del Mobile 2025 - remains on display in the showroom. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the evolution of the collaboration, and gain insight into the design and craftsmanship behind each piece.

ABOUT RUBINACCI

Founded in Naples in 1932 by Gennaro Rubinacci, Rubinacci is widely regarded as one of the defining houses of Neapolitan tailoring. From its earliest days, the brand reinterpreted traditional English elegance through a distinctly Italian lens - introducing a softer, more relaxed approach that would come to define modern menswear.

This philosophy extends beyond tailoring into a broader expression of lifestyle - one rooted in effortless sophistication, coastal influence, and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship.

Under the direction of Luca Rubinacci, the brand continues to evolve while remaining deeply connected to its heritage. His vision blends bespoke tradition with a contemporary sensibility, shaping a world that extends beyond clothing into a refined and considered way of living.

Today, Rubinacci represents a commitment to individuality, quality, and enduring style for discerning clients worldwide.

ABOUT 11 RAVENS

Founded in Los Angeles in 2011, 11 Ravens is a luxury, tournament-grade game table manufacturer known for sculptural game tables and furnishings that merge performance with refined design. Established by Michael Zaretsky, a former professional table tennis player, and designer Bernard Semerdjian, the brand was built on a singular vision: to reimagine traditional game tables as architectural statement pieces within contemporary interiors.

Each piece is handcrafted in Los Angeles with meticulous attention to detail, combining professional-grade engineering with a deep understanding of materiality. The brand produces a wide range of designer game tables - including pool, ping pong, shuffleboard, poker, foosball, air hockey, mahjong, and chess, backgammon, and card tables - as well as specialty designs such as roulette tables, dartboards, and convertible pieces for residential, commercial, high-traffic, and hospitality environments worldwide.

Expanding beyond game tables, 11 Ravens also offers furniture and lighting collections crafted in Italy, allowing for fully integrated interior environments.

Central to the brand is a commitment to customization. Clients can tailor each piece across dimensions, materials, and finishes - resulting in designs that are both highly personal and architecturally compelling.

Across all categories, 11 Ravens maintains a consistent philosophy: creating objects that are not only functional, but enduring, expressive, and thoughtfully designed.

CONTACT

For more information, visit 11ravens.com or email info@11ravens.com.

Contact Info



11 Ravens

info@11ravens.com

+1 310-741-1681

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