Crypto News Today: Pepeto Project News While Bull Run Signals Align and Dogecoin SEC Commodity Ruling Opens the Door for What Comes Next

Dubai, UAE, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto pushed past $8.47 million after its latest round closed ahead of schedule while the crypto news today delivered the catalysts this bull run has been waiting for.

Dogecoin sits at $0.094 after the SEC gave it official commodity status on March 20, the 21Shares DOGE ETF started trading on Nasdaq, and X Money beta opens in April with DOGE discussed as a payment layer for the Elon Musk platform.

The bull run setup forming right now mirrors every condition that created DOGE millionaires, and seasoned traders are drawing direct parallels between Pepeto at presale pricing and where Dogecoin sat before its last explosion.

Crypto News: How Dogecoin Created Millionaires and Why This Bull Run Is Setting Up the Same Opportunity

Dogecoin trades at $0.094 on March 26, down 87% from the $0.73 all time high with a $15 billion market cap that makes the $1 target a $155 billion ask. Analyst targets for this bull run sit between $0.20 and $0.47, a respectable 2x to 5x for holders who stay through the fear. But the crypto news in March is what changes the picture. The SEC classified Dogecoin as a commodity on March 20, active wallet addresses jumped 176% in one week, and whale accounts bought 1.7 billion DOGE valued at $285 million while smaller holders sold into the panic according to Benzinga.

In 2021 Glauber Contessoto placed $250,000 into Dogecoin at 4.5 cents and one Elon Musk endorsement later his portfolio crossed $3 million. Every trader who saw the same bull run setup and chose to wait has carried that regret since. The Dogecoin lesson never expires: the investors who commit while fear is thick are the ones who capture the returns.

Pepeto occupies that same position now, with something Dogecoin never offered. Both meme coin believers and institutional money are entering the same presale, and the Binance long ratio on Dogecoin flipped bullish for the first time in months according to Yahoo Finance. The Pepeto branding as the god of frogs echoes the cultural force that made Dogecoin famous before most people could explain what a meme coin was, and the connections of Elon Musk to the Pepeto project appearing across every platform are adding attention the presale barely needs, because the organic growth is already outpacing what the team expected.

What Pepeto Built for This Bull Run and Why Dogecoin Level Demand Meets Infrastructure That Keeps Value Permanent

So what would Dogecoin have become if it launched with a real exchange instead of just a logo? That question is the reason Pepeto exists. Dogecoin reached $85 billion on community alone and then lost 93% because there was nothing generating demand once the attention moved on. No trading platform, no fee revenue, no reason for capital to stay.

Pepeto was built to answer that failure. An exchange processes every swap at zero fees across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana so the same community driving viral growth also becomes the user base generating daily trading volume.

That is the structural difference between a meme coin that spikes once and a project that holds its value permanently because the exchange gives traders a reason to return every single day, bull run or not. SolidProof completed the full contract audit, staking rewards at 191% APY compound every position daily, and the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion leads this project alongside a senior developer from Binance.

Conclusion

The crypto news lines up with everything the bull run playbook predicted. Fortunes in crypto have always belonged to the investors who committed early, and tokens built on excitement alone collapse once the attention moves on, but Pepeto addressed that before the listing by shipping the exchange first. Elon Musk connections are circulating through the same networks that signaled every Dogecoin rally before the price moved, and a single confirmation could place this presale in front of a global audience overnight, but once it happens, the early investors are the ones to benefit the most when the Pepeto token price explodes.

Will Pepeto be the next Dogecoin ? That is not the question to ask anymore, the real question is : By how much will Pepeto surpass Dogecoin ? And how many new crypto millionaires it will make ? The Pepeto official website is still open to be part of the answer to that last question, and the presale rounds close faster every week, so the entry available today will not exist once the Binance listing arrives, and it is happening in the few days comings.

Click To Enter Pepeto Website, Where History Will Be Written

FAQs

What does the crypto news say about the Dogecoin bull run in 2026?

Dogecoin earned SEC commodity status, the DOGE ETF is live on Nasdaq, and whales bought $285 million. The crypto news confirms the bull run pattern is forming again.

Which is the best crypto presale to buy now ?

Pepeto is the best crypto presale to buy now with $8.47 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and Dogecoin level community energy. The Pepeto official website is where presale entries exist before the bull run arrives.



