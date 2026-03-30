New Crypto: Pepeto $8.495M Raised Update, Follow Shiba Inu Success While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets 10,000$

Dubai, UAE, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New crypto Pepeto released its latest presale numbers this week with total capital reaching $8.49 million and the pace growing faster than anything the meme coin presale market has recorded recently. Investors across crypto are already calling Pepeto the next Shiba Inu. That speed is not random. It reflects a team building something that goes past a single project into a movement where investors carry real ownership and treat it as their own.

The new crypto Pepeto runs on Ethereum with a mission to fix the problems that still hold the network back, and the smartest path is to examine the ethereum price prediction first to understand where this blockchain is heading, then look at why so many wallets are rushing to enter th Pepeto presale before the listing window closes.

New Crypto Pepeto Raises $8.495M as Ethereum Price Prediction Points to a New All Time High

The new crypto Pepeto crossing $8.495 million sends a clear confidence signal, and while Ethereum continues to deal with high gas costs, expensive cross chain transfers, and security risks that drained $1.3 billion from users in 2025, the network keeps advancing and Pepeto is built to push it further.

The ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered sits at $7,500 by year end, and the firm called 2026 the year of Ethereum according to Fortune. That target means a 3.75x from the current $2,000 price (Coinmarketcap), and the math behind it is simple. ETH gas revenue is climbing, DeFi total value locked is recovering, and the network still processes more real world transactions than any other blockchain on earth. Arthur Hayes at BitMEX goes even further with a $10,000 to $20,000 call before this cycle ends. When two of the sharpest minds in finance both see ETH multiplying from here, the ethereum price prediction is not a guess. It is a setup, and the projects built on top of Ethereum stand to capture even more of that growth than ETH itself.

That upward path feeds directly into the new crypto Pepeto. On-chain reports show that some of the largest presale positions trace back to Ethereum whale wallets that know this network at the deepest level and see exactly what is forming.

New Crypto Pepeto Solves Ethereum Problems With Exchange Infrastructure Built by Experts

Pepeto targets the exact problems that cost Ethereum users money every day. Gas turns small trades into losing positions, so Pepeto built zero fee trading that protects every dollar.

The Pepeto exchange runs its own execution layer that batches trades together and settles them through the protocol instead of sending each one individually through Ethereum where every single transaction costs gas. The Pepeto token processes every trade internally, so the gas cost gets absorbed at the protocol level instead of hitting the trader. That is how traders swap at zero fees. The exchange handles the cost, and the native token demand from every transaction is what pays for it, the same way Binance uses BNB to cover trading costs on its platform.

Pepeto is going viral the same way Shiba Inu went viral in 2021 before it turned $1,000 entries into $10 million and reached a $40 billion market cap on community energy alone. The same organic spread is happening right now with Pepeto, the same excitement building across every channel, and the same kind of Ethereum whale wallets entering the presale alongside the meme buyers.

The people inside this presale are aiming for Shiba Inu level returns because the setup looks identical, except Pepeto carries a real exchange behind it, which means the value stays after the first wave instead of fading. When this kind of virality meets real tools and serious money in the same presale, the early participants are sitting in exactly the kind of position that creates the biggest stories of the entire cycle.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction is pointing to new highs, and every cycle that lifts ETH lifts the tokens built on top of it even harder. That is where Pepeto sits right now. The presale is at $8.49 million, the Binance listing is close enough that rounds are selling out in days, and the people who missed Shiba Inu in 2021 are looking at this entry and recognizing exactly what it is. A second chance at the kind of trade that made ordinary people millionaires overnight, and they are not missing it.



The window is still open, and the bigger the position at presale pricing, the bigger the outcome once the Binance listing opens, because that is exactly how Shiba Inu math worked and Pepeto carries even more potential. People are going to make serious money from this presale, the only question is whether your name is on that list or not.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website: The Standout Opportunity Of 2026

FAQs

Which is the best crypto presale to buy now?

Pepeto is the best crypto presale to buy now with $8.49 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and a Binance listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

Where is the ethereum price prediction heading in 2026?

Standard Chartered targets the ethereum price prediction at $7,500 and calls 2026 the year of Ethereum. Arthur Hayes projects $10,000 to $20,000 and Citi targets $5,440 by October.



