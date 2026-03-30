Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates TriMed, Inc. Data Breach

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the TriMed, Inc. data breach. On January 23, 2026, TriMed, Inc. discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About TriMed, Inc.

TriMed, Inc., based in Santa Clarita, California, designs orthopedic implants and medical devices for the treatment of complex injuries of the extremities.

On or around January 23, 2026, TriMed, Inc. detected suspicious activity on certain systems and launched an investigation that confirmed a cybersecurity incident. The investigation determined that certain files were potentially accessed or acquired without authorization between September 13, 2025, and September 21, 2025.

The accessed files contained personal information, including names combined with other sensitive data. On or about March 27, 2026, TriMed began sending notice letters to individuals affected by the data breach.

Are You Affected by the TriMed, Inc. Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the TriMed, Inc. breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the TriMed, Inc. incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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