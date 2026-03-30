Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 27/2026

Transactions in the period 23 March to 27 March 2026

On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 23 March to 27 March 2026:





With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,763,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.36% of the Company’s share capital.





For further information, please contact:

CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00

















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