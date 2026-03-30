Spanish tech company Lleida.net Obtains New Brazilian Patent

Madrid, March 30, 2026.- Brazil's National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) has granted Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) a patent for its method for recording and certifying the receipt of electronic mail, the second it has received in that country.

The patent, filed under number BR112015008215-7, covers a method by which a telecommunications operator certifies the sending, content and delivery of an email without modifying the original message. The system sends an unaltered copy to the recipient while recording all traceability data, server routing and attachments, then generates a digitally signed certificate with a timestamp from the operator.

Brazil represents a market of more than 210 million people and the world's eighth-largest economy. The country has approximately 36 million active companies and processes millions of judicial proceedings annually, where certified digital communications can serve as legally admissible evidence. Brazil's ongoing push toward digital transformation across government services and private-sector operations is driving growing demand for certified notification and electronic contracting technologies.

The grant expands the company's footprint in a region where it already maintains offices in Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Peru. Lleida.net holds one other Brazilian patent for a certified electronic contracting method.

"Brazil is the gateway to Latin America for certified communications. With more than 210 million people and an economy that is accelerating its digital transformation, protecting our technology here is not just a legal matter but a commercial priority," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries covering certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature technologies.

Its shares are listed on BME Growth in Madrid, where they have been for ten years, as well as on Euronext Paris and the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

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