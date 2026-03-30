Company announcement no. 16 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







30 March 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 150,000 328.8769 49,331,542 23 March 2026 5,000 311.5584 1,557,792 24 March 2026 5,000 313.9055 1,569,528 25 March 2026 5,000 319.0884 1,595,442 26 March 2026 5,000 317.5478 1,587,739 27 March 2026 365,342 297.2541 108,599,407 Total accumulated over week 13 385,342 298.2024 114,909,908 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 535,342 306.7972 164,241,449

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.064% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 23 March 2026 2,699 312.9773 844,726 24 March 2026 2,317 313.8185 727,117 25 March 2026 3,904 319.0114 1,245,421 26 March 2026 2,901 317.8535 922,093 27 March 2026 244,639 297.4119 72,758,550 Total accumulated over week 13 256,460 298.2840 76,497,907 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 349,177 306.4741 107,013,711





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 23 March 2026 2,301 309.8940 713,066 24 March 2026 2,683 313.9806 842,410 25 March 2026 1,096 319.3625 350,021 26 March 2026 2,099 317.1253 665,646 27 March 2026 120,703 296.9343 35,840,861 Total accumulated over week 13 128,882 298.0401 38,412,004 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 186,165 307.4033 57,227,742

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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