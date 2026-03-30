|Company announcement no. 16 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
30 March 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|150,000
|328.8769
|49,331,542
|23 March 2026
|5,000
|311.5584
|1,557,792
|24 March 2026
|5,000
|313.9055
|1,569,528
|25 March 2026
|5,000
|319.0884
|1,595,442
|26 March 2026
|5,000
|317.5478
|1,587,739
|27 March 2026
|365,342
|297.2541
|108,599,407
|Total accumulated over week 13
|385,342
|298.2024
|114,909,908
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|535,342
|306.7972
|164,241,449
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.064% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|23 March 2026
|2,699
|312.9773
|844,726
|24 March 2026
|2,317
|313.8185
|727,117
|25 March 2026
|3,904
|319.0114
|1,245,421
|26 March 2026
|2,901
|317.8535
|922,093
|27 March 2026
|244,639
|297.4119
|72,758,550
|Total accumulated over week 13
|256,460
|298.2840
|76,497,907
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|349,177
|306.4741
|107,013,711
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|23 March 2026
|2,301
|309.8940
|713,066
|24 March 2026
|2,683
|313.9806
|842,410
|25 March 2026
|1,096
|319.3625
|350,021
|26 March 2026
|2,099
|317.1253
|665,646
|27 March 2026
|120,703
|296.9343
|35,840,861
|Total accumulated over week 13
|128,882
|298.0401
|38,412,004
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|186,165
|307.4033
|57,227,742
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment