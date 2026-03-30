Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 16 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



30 March 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 13

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement150,000328.876949,331,542
23 March 20265,000311.55841,557,792
24 March 20265,000313.90551,569,528
25 March 20265,000319.08841,595,442
26 March 20265,000317.54781,587,739
27 March 2026365,342297.2541108,599,407
Total accumulated over week 13385,342298.2024114,909,908
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme535,342306.7972164,241,449

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.064% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
23 March 20262,699312.9773844,726
24 March 20262,317313.8185727,117
25 March 20263,904319.01141,245,421
26 March 20262,901317.8535922,093
27 March 2026244,639297.411972,758,550
Total accumulated over week 13256,460298.284076,497,907
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme349,177306.4741107,013,711


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
23 March 20262,301309.8940713,066
24 March 20262,683313.9806842,410
25 March 20261,096319.3625350,021
26 March 20262,099317.1253665,646
27 March 2026120,703296.934335,840,861
Total accumulated over week 13128,882298.040138,412,004
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme186,165307.403357,227,742

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
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