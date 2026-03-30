AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 13

 | Source: AL Sydbank A/S AL Sydbank A/S

        













Company Announcement No 15/2026

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37



AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com







30 March 2026 

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 13
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
 

205,000		 

107,869,360.00
23 March 2026
24 March 2026
25 March 2026
26 March 2026
27 March 2026		20,000
20,000
16,000
16,000
17,000		489.66
494.74
507.39
504.89
501.86		9,793,200.00
9,894,800.00
8,118,240.00
8,078,240.00
8,531,620.00
Total over week 1389,000 44,416,100.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

294,000		 

152,285,460.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 341,157 own shares, equal to 0.38% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment


Attachments

SM 15 UK incl. enc
GlobeNewswire

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