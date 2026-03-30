Company Announcement No 15/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|30 March 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 13
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
205,000
107,869,360.00
|23 March 2026
24 March 2026
25 March 2026
26 March 2026
27 March 2026
|20,000
20,000
16,000
16,000
17,000
|489.66
494.74
507.39
504.89
501.86
|9,793,200.00
9,894,800.00
8,118,240.00
8,078,240.00
8,531,620.00
|Total over week 13
|89,000
|44,416,100.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
294,000
152,285,460.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 341,157 own shares, equal to 0.38% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment