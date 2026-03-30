West Red Lake Gold Appoints Jaclyn Ruptash as Vice President, Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaclyn Ruptash as Vice President, Communications, further strengthening its leadership team.

Ms. Ruptash brings over 20 years of domestic and international experience in the resources sector, with a background in investor relations, corporate communications, capital markets, governance, and regulatory compliance. Most recently she served as Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations with NexMetals Mining Corp., following its evolution from Premium Resources Corp. and North American Nickel Inc., where she strengthened market positioning during periods of transformation and deepened engagement with institutional and retail investors.

Throughout her career, she has led communications and investor engagement strategies and key corporate transactions, including financings, corporate restructuring, and go public transactions, across both publicly listed and private resource companies. Her experience spans multiple jurisdictions, commodities, and all stages of the mining lifecycle, from early exploration through to production.

Shane Williams, President and CEO, commented: “Jaclyn is a strong addition to our team at an important stage for the Company as we continue to optimize commercial production at the Madsen Mine. Clear and consistent communication with our stakeholders remains a priority, and Jaclyn’s track record of building credibility with investors and executing effective communications strategies will support that focus. We are pleased to welcome Jaclyn to the team as we continue to execute on our plans in the Red Lake Gold District.”

Ms. Ruptash will lead all aspects of the Company’s communications and investor relations functions, with a focus on delivering clear, consistent messaging and expanding engagement with institutional and retail investors as the Company continues to execute its growth strategy.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold miner development company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

Vice President, Communications

Tel: (604) 805-0902

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company’s website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d3ff919-806b-466b-b41e-bb3be301573c