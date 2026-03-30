Jabil to Lead Workshop on End-to-End Supply Chain Optimisation at US Summit





London, 30 March 2026 – Jabil, in partnership with BizClik and Procurement Magazine, will host a dedicated workshop at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit on 21 April, focused on end-to-end supply chain management solutions. The session will explore strategies for optimising global networks and building resilience in an increasingly complex business environment.

The workshop has been designed for C-suite, Vice President (VP) and director-level leaders across supply chain, operations, planning and procurement. It addresses critical challenges including fragmented networks, unpredictable disruptions and the urgent need for real-time visibility.

Mastering end-to-end supply chain optimisation

The session will provide practical guidance on building integrated, high-performance supply chain ecosystems from planning to delivery. Jabil's recent acquisition of Hanley Energy to manage artificial intelligence (AI) data centre power lifecycles demonstrates how supply chain responsibility is extending beyond traditional delivery points.

Participants will gain insights on utilising AI-driven forecasting to mitigate global supply disruptions and improving operational performance through machine-led factory insights. The workshop will also examine how to align disparate systems and partner data into a single source of truth.

Building sustainable supply ecosystems

The session will address how sustainability is becoming a core driver of supply chain performance. Jabil's work with Retronix to re-qualify semiconductor components demonstrates how circular approaches are acting as strategic hedges against global shortages and rising material costs.

Participants will learn how to transition from linear to closed-loop supply chain models and align end-to-end operations with enterprise-wide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and net-zero targets. The workshop is particularly valuable for organisations with high-complexity footprints in industrial manufacturing, high-tech, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.

Register your interest here to attend the US Summit & this workshop.

Looking ahead

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit continues to bring together senior executives and industry experts to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities in supply chain management.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

Media Enquiries

Email Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications at rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com