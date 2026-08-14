Procurement LIVE: The London Summit Announces CPO Strategy & Leadership Discussions

London, 14 August 2026 - Procurement LIVE: The London Summit announces its CPO strategy & leadership discussions, bringing together leading Chief Procurement Officers to address the critical challenges facing procurement leaders today. Taking place on 8-9 September 2026 at the QEII Centre in London, the event features keynote presentations and panel discussions exploring how procurement leaders are navigating AI adoption, transformation and business volatility. Secure your ticket at the Procurement LIVE website.

The summit features a keynote from Nikki Wright, Chief Procurement Officer at MS Amlin, titled 'The Future CPO: Leading Procurement Through a Decade of AI, Transformation and Continuous Disruption'. This is followed by The CPO Strategy Summit panel discussion, bringing together Graham Scott, Chief Procurement Officer at Jabil, Andrew Swift, Chief Procurement Officer at British Council, Ben Terry, Chief Procurement Officer at Evoke, and Gerard Fokkema, Chief Procurement Officer at Centric. João Paulo da Silva, Regional President EMEA & APAC at Coupa, will also deliver a keynote exploring how visionary leaders are commanding spend and outpacing volatility.

CPO strategy in a rapidly evolving landscape

The CPO Strategy Summit panel will examine how Chief Procurement Officers are shaping procurement strategy in a rapidly evolving business environment. Panellists will explore leadership approaches, transformation initiatives and methods for aligning procurement with organisational objectives.

Industry leaders address procurement challenges

As procurement functions face increasing pressure to demonstrate value while managing disruption, these sessions will provide practical insights into leadership, digital transformation and strategic positioning. The panel discussions will examine real-world approaches to navigating change and driving procurement excellence.

To be a part of these discussions, secure tickets here .

What is next for Procurement LIVE

Procurement LIVE: The London Summit continues to bring together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. The two-day event features in-depth talks, practical workshops and candid conversations on digital transformation, supplier partnerships, logistics, sustainability and risk management.

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Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement LIVE

Procurement LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across the industry. It is where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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