Kraken Robotics Appoints Don Robertson to Board of Directors and John Salama as Chief Information Officer  

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Robertson to its Board of Directors and the promotion of John Salama to the role of Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

Don Robertson Appointed to Board of Directors

Mr. Robertson brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and public company governance. He has advised boards of directors and senior management teams on a wide range of strategic matters, including M&A, divestitures, joint ventures, and strategic financings.

Don currently serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Board of Directors for both Bragg Gaming Group, a TSX and Nasdaq listed technology provider, and Orillia Power Generation Corporation. He previously served as Managing Director and Head of Global Mergers and Acquisitions for Scotiabank, and as Chief Executive Officer, Canada and Head of Corporate Finance, Americas at Standard Chartered Bank.

Mr. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Laurentian University, an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, and a JD from Osgoode Hall Law School. He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1998.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Kraken Robotics and look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and innovation in advanced marine technologies,” said Mr. Robertson.

“We are pleased to welcome Don to Kraken’s Board of Directors. He brings deep capital markets expertise and significant experience advising boards on complex strategic transactions,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. “His background in both finance and law provides valuable perspective on governance and strategic decision-making as Kraken continues to expand globally and execute on its growth strategy.”

Kraken’s Board of Directors will now be comprised of seven members, including six independent directors.

Executive Appointment of John Salama to Chief Information Officer

Since joining Kraken Robotics in February 2025 as Senior Vice President, Software, Information Technology (IT) and Information Systems (IS), John J. Salama has transformed the software and IT departments by implementing a performance-driven culture and unifying disparate processes, while strengthening Kraken’s cybersecurity posture.

Mr. Salama brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across technology, product, and operations. He has a proven track record in driving large-scale digital transformations and modernizing legacy systems to support rapid global expansion.

As Chief Information Officer, Mr. Salama will work closely with the executive team to ensure Kraken’s technology systems and infrastructure support its long-term business goals. He will oversee the modernization of enterprise platforms and data practices to improve reliability, scalability, and process efficiency across the organization. John will also be supporting and overseeing Kraken’s transformation into a digitally integrated, data-driven organization and leveraging the Company’s substantial data-rich assets for future revenue growth.

“Kraken’s strong growth demands a strong and secure digital foundation,” said John. “My focus is to empower our teams with resilient systems and clear priorities so we can deliver our world-leading subsea technology to customers with speed and precision.”

Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics, said “John has effected significant change to our software and IT/IS departments over the last year and will continue to modernize our information systems infrastructure, providing a strong and secure digital foundation to support Kraken’s rapid growth. We are pleased to welcome John to our executive team.”





Figure 1: Don Robertson has been appointed to Kraken Robotics’ Board of Directors





Figure 2: John Salama has been promoted to Chief Information Officer

Kraken also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 1,800,000 stock options to certain new employees, officers and directors. These options have a seven-year term, with vesting in four equal instalments on the annual anniversaries of the initial date of grant. The exercise price on the options is $8.50.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

On March 3, 2026, Kraken announced the acquisition of Covelya Group Limited, a leading international provider of mission-critical underwater technology solutions operating through its subsidiary companies: Sonardyne International Ltd., EIVA A/S, Forcys Ltd., Wavefront Systems Ltd., Voyis Imaging Inc., and Chelsea Technologies Ltd. The Acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/krakenrobotics

Twitter www.twitter.com/krakenrobotics

Facebook www.facebook.com/krakenroboticsinc

YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMyaMQnneTeIr71HYgrT2A

Instagram www.instagram.com/krakenrobotics

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information on Kraken Robotics, please contact:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Marketing

erica.hasenfus@krakenrobotics.com

Shant Madian, Director of Capital Markets

shant.madian@krakenrobotics.com

Kraken Robotics Inc.

+1-709-757-5757

investors@krakenrobotics.com

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