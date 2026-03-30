KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 MARCH 2026 AT 2 PM (EEST)



Changes in the Kalmar Leadership Team

Kalmar Corporation today announces changes in the Kalmar Leadership Team (KLT) designed to enhance the company’s long-term strategic growth and performance. These changes involve the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, the departures of the Chief Financial Officer and the President of Services, and the planned search for a new President of Services.

Katri Hokkanen (born 1981, M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Leadership Team, no later than October 1, 2026 and will report to President and CEO Sami Niiranen. She succeeds Kalmar’s current CFO Sakari Ahdekivi, who will remain with Kalmar until December 31, 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Sakari Ahdekivi will continue in his current CFO role and as a member of the Kalmar Leadership Team until September 30, 2026.

Katri Hokkanen joins Kalmar from Valmet, where she most recently served as CFO. She has a strong background in various finance leadership roles within Valmet.

"I am very pleased to welcome Katri to our team to drive our operational excellence and business growth even further. At the same time I would like to thank Sakari for his significant contribution and for his leadership during our first years as an independent company," says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

In addition, Thomas Malmborg will step down from the role of President of Services and member of the Kalmar Leadership Team as of September 30, 2026, after more than 36 years of dedicated service. Thomas Malmborg will also remain with Kalmar until the year end to ensure a smooth transition.

The search for a new President for the Services division is currently ongoing. Further announcements regarding the successor will be made in due course.

"I want to thank Thomas for his long and distinguished career within Kalmar and his instrumental role in the Services division and the company's overall success. His dedication has positioned us well for future growth. I already now warmly wish both Sakari and Thomas all the success in their future endeavours," says Sami Niiranen and continues:

“I trust our leadership team is well equipped to drive Kalmar’s future growth and long-term strategic initiatives. As a forerunner we are shifting our focus to 2030 and beyond, driving sustainable innovations, service growth, and securing our leadership in a rapidly changing environment.”

Kalmar leadership team consist of the following members:

Sami Niiranen, President and CEO

Sakari Ahdekivi, Chief Financial Officer until 30 September, 2026

Katri Hokkanen, Chief Financial Officer as of 1 October, 2026

Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications

Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology

Hanna Reijonen, SVP, Human Resources

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation

Shushu Zhang, President, Bromma

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services until 30 September, 2026





Kalmar Corporation





Attachment: CV, Katri Hokkanen





For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com



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