49 new Nova LFS buses for the Greater Hamilton Area

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Bus, a Volvo Group company, is proud to announce that it has received an order of 49 Nova LFS compressed natural gas-powered buses for Hamilton Street Railway (HSR), the transportation agency serving the Greater Hamilton Area. These new buses will be added to the 225 Nova Bus vehicles already in HSR's fleet. This order is the result of a call for tenders under the Metrolinx Transit Procurement Initiative (TPI), which serves as a link between suppliers and transit agencies in Ontario. Bus deliveries will be completed in early 2027.

Nova Bus, a reliable partner for achieving sustainable goals

Reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its bus fleet is a key goal of Metrolinx and HSR, and choosing Nova Bus directly aligns with this objective. The agency recognized that the latest-generation natural gas powertrain technologies would enable it to achieve this ambition, as they can reduce GHG emissions relative to diesel equivalents and help improve local air quality. By integrating these innovations into its LFS platform, Nova Bus stands out as the partner of choice for this regional transit agency, which made more than 71.8 million trips in 2025. The special relationship that Nova Bus maintains with its customers throughout the bus lifecycle is also a key factor for companies looking for bus suppliers.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Nova Bus to provide our customers with safe, reliable and comfortable buses. This investment positions us to meet our goal of converting 100% of our revenue fleet to CNG by the end of 2026, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting the City of Hamilton’s Climate Emergency objectives,” said Nancy Purser, Director, Transit Division, City of Hamilton.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with HSR through this new order. It reflects our ongoing efforts to meet evolving market needs for reduced greenhouse gas emissions. By providing buses that combine compressed natural gas propulsion and the Nova LFS platform, supported by a dedicated local after-sales service team, we are well positioned to strengthen a long-term presence in this key Canadian public transit market,” said Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. For 30 years, the Nova Bus team of dedicated professionals has provided a wide range of innovative, safe, and reliable solutions that support urban public transit and optimize user experience, including the LFS platform. Nova Bus is committed to partnering with transit agencies and bus fleet operators to progressively lower their greenhouse gas emissions and contribute positively to a greener economy. For more information on Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com .