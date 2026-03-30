Amplify ETFs Declares March Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces March income distributions for its income ETFs.
|ETF Name
|Ticker
|Amount per Share
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF
|BAGY
|$0.96966
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF
|BITY
|$0.69480
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify SILJ Junior Silver Miners Covered Call ETF
|SLJY
|$0.64645
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF
|EHY
|$0.44375
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Option Income ETF
|XRPM
|$0.42900
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF
|HAKY
|$0.39350
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF
|SOLM
|$0.35010
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETF
|ETTY
|$0.32790
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify Energy & Natural Resources Covered Call ETF
|NDIV
|$0.30383
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
|SOFR
|$0.30272
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF
|QDVO
|$0.24456
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify TLT U.S. Treasury 12% Option Income ETF
|TLTP
|$0.24176
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
|HCOW
|$0.23300
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
|IDVO
|$0.20619
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
|DIVO
|$0.17872
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
|Amplify CEF High Income ETF
|YYY
|$0.12000
|3/30/26
|3/30/26
|3/31/26
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $21 billion in assets under management (as of 2/28/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.
|Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com
|Media Contacts:
Gregory for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com
This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.
Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.