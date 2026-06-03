Amplify ETFs Files for Suite of Concentrated Equity ETFs

CHICAGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filing of seven new ETFs designed to deliver high-conviction exposure through concentrated Top 10 strategies across some of today’s most transformative investment themes: defense technology, nuclear energy, quantum computing, robotics, semiconductors, space, and memory semiconductors.

The funds are part of the Amplify Top 10™ ETF suite, a differentiated lineup composed of companies focused on leading their respective themes. Each ETF invests in approximately 10 high-conviction holdings, targeting the companies believed to have the greatest influence on innovation, growth, and long-term outcomes within their respective industries.

Amplify Top 10™ lineup includes:

Amplify Top 10™ Defense Tech ETF (VALR)

Amplify Top 10™ Nuclear ETF (ATMC)

Amplify Top 10™ Quantum ETF (XQBT)

Amplify Top 10™ Robotics ETF (ROBX)

Amplify Top 10™ Semiconductors ETF (CPU)

Amplify Top 10™ Space ETF (XWNG)

Amplify Top 10™ Asia Memory ETF (AHBM)



Each fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities or financial instruments providing exposure to its respective theme.

“The Amplify Top 10™ suite was designed for investors seeking focused exposure to companies they believe are helping define the future of a given theme,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “By concentrating on 10 high-conviction holdings, these ETFs provide a targeted complement to the existing broader thematic investing options.”

Click here to learn more and view the preliminary prospectuses.

These filings are the first step in the registration process for the ETFs and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $19 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Jim Hogan

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

The information in the Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.



Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Funds are newly organized with no operating history. Each Fund is non-diversified and invests in a limited number of issuers, which may increase volatility and cause performance to be more sensitive to the risks associated with individual holdings. All funds except AHBM are actively managed and their performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for each Fund. AHBM is passively managed and seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index. The Funds will concentrate investments in companies tied to specific themes or sectors such as technology, defense, energy, and emerging industries, making them more susceptible to market, regulatory, geopolitical, and economic developments affecting those areas. Investments in equity securities are subject to market risk, and thematic strategies may be impacted by rapid changes in innovation, competition, or investor sentiment.

In addition, certain Funds may have exposure to emerging technologies or international markets, which can involve additional risks such as liquidity constraints, higher volatility, and political or currency-related risks.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.