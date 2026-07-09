Amplify ETFs Launches Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (DRVR)

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced the launch of the Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (DRVR), a forward-looking dividend equity strategy designed to identify companies within the S&P 500 with a proven record of dividend growth and the potential to continue increasing shareholder payouts. Unlike traditional dividend strategies that rely primarily on historical dividend payments, DRVR incorporates forecasted dividend data and quality metrics in an effort to target companies positioned to drive future income growth.

DRVR seeks to provide investment results (before fees and expenses) that generally correlate to the total return performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Drivers Index (the “Index”). The Index selects companies within the S&P 500 that have increased total dividends per share every calendar year for at least 10 consecutive years and are forecasted to continue increasing dividends over the following year, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Eligible companies are ranked using a composite score that incorporates five-year dividend growth, forecasted dividend yield, and return on invested capital (ROIC). The top 50 companies are selected and weighted by forecasted dividend yield, subject to a 4.5% cap on individual holdings and a 30% sector cap.

Companies with long records of dividend growth often demonstrate strong earnings power, disciplined capital allocation, and durable business models. By combining a history of dividend increases with forward-looking dividend expectations and diversification controls, DRVR is designed to serve as a core equity income allocation that can perform across a variety of market environments.

“We believe dividend investing should be as much about where payouts are headed as where they've been,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “DRVR’s strategy takes this holistic perspective, offering investors the opportunity to invest in companies with the financial strength to continue delivering attractive income as markets evolve.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Amplify ETFs on the launch of DRVR by licensing the S&P 500 Dividend Drivers Index - bringing a transparent, rules-based approach to dividend growth and financial quality at a time when investor demand for durable income strategies is rising. We look forward to continuing our work with Amplify as they bring innovative investment solutions to market,” said Robert Ross, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Feature Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (DRVR) Index S&P 500 Dividend Drivers Index Strategy Rules-based index tracking dividend growth companies within the S&P 500 Portfolio size 50 companies Weighting Forecasted dividend yield, subject to 4.5% single-stock and 30% sector caps Distribution Frequency Monthly Expense Ratio 0.39%*



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About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $20 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

*Estimate based on expected expenses for the current fiscal year

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund is new and has limited operating history. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The Fund is non-diversified and may be concentrated, which can increase volatility.

The Fund focuses on dividend paying securities, and there is no guarantee that portfolio companies will pay or continue to increase dividends. The Fund follows a passive, index-based investment approach and is subject to index, tracking error, and non-correlation risks. The Fund may also be more sensitive to risks affecting large capitalization companies and the sectors or industries represented in the Index.

The S&P 500 Dividend Drivers Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend paying companies in the S&P 500 (“dividend drivers”) with consistent historical and forecasted dividend growth and strong fundamentals.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.