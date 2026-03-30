Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Deploys Over 700,000 BAM-1 Alpha Production Hybrids, Achieving Key Milestone in its Aggressive Scale-Up Plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the successful deployment of more than 700,000 BAM-1 Alpha production hybrids of its previously reported 1,000,000 egg inventory. These silkworms are now in active production. This achievement underscores the Company's continued execution of its previously announced plan for rapid production expansion of recombinant spider silk. The Company seeks to increase output to metric ton levels.

In February, Kraig Labs outlined an aggressive pathway to dramatically increase recombinant spider silk production. Today's announcement confirms that the Company is solidly on track, having achieved a key milestone by releasing more than 700,000 production hybrids in a single month.

"This is exactly the kind of disciplined, structured, and milestone-driven execution we set out to achieve," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "We laid out an ambitious plan to scale production to unprecedented levels, and we are now systematically delivering against that roadmap. The deployment of more than 700,000 BAM-1 Alpha hybrids represents a major step forward as we move toward our goal of producing spider silk at metric ton levels."

Kraig's production team has reported that the BAM-1 Alpha hybrids are performing exceptionally well, exceeding internal expectations for robustness and productivity. These results further validate the Company's decision to center its scale-up strategy around the BAM-1 Alpha platform.

Kraig Labs has emphasized a systematic, milestone-based approach to achieving its long-term production targets. Each phase of expansion is designed to build upon prior successes, ensuring stability and repeatability as output increases.

With the successful deployment of this latest production run, the Company continues to advance toward its objectives. Management believes that its current trajectory positions the Company to achieve this target on an accelerated timeline.

"We see these results as a clear demonstration that our strategy is working," Thompson added. "We are executing an aggressive plan, hitting our milestones, and moving with purpose toward industrial-scale commercial spider silk production."

The Company leadership in bioengineering was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of its work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.