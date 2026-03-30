WISeKey’s WISeSat.Space Subsidiary Successfully Launches Its 21st Satellite to Low Earth Orbit with SpaceX

WISeSat 4.0 Joins SpaceX Transporter-16 Rideshare Mission Deploying Over 100 Satellites, Advancing WISeKey's Vision for a Quantum-Secure Space Internet

Watch the live launch stream at: https://www.spacex.com/launches/transporter-16

Geneva, Switzerland, March 30, 2026 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary WISeSat.Space Corp. ("WISeSat"), which specializes in space-technology and secure satellite communications for IoT applications, has successfully launched its 21st satellite this time equipped the QS7001 chip from its other subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (SEALSQ”) which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The WISeSat 4.0 satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California during a 57-minute launch window as part of SpaceX's Transporter-16 rideshare mission, deploying more than 100 satellites into orbit. This milestone represents the continued operational deployment of a new generation of WISeSat satellites, marking a significant leap forward in the company's ambition to deliver quantum-secure, high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity directly to users via a growing constellation of LEO satellites.

A New Era for WISeSat: The WISeSat 4.0 Generation

WISeSat 4.0 embeds WISeKey's trusted Root of Trust alongside SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum chip with architecture designed to enable the phased deployment of SEALCOIN.AI wallets across the WISeSat constellation, supporting the evolution toward autonomous, secure machine-to-machine transactions and decentralized service execution in orbit. This integration accelerates WISeKey's vision for the Space Quantum Internet, ensuring device-to-device (D2D) secure connectivity protected by post-quantum cryptography across critical sectors including defense, logistics, energy, and infrastructure management.

With an average satellite lifespan of approximately five years, the continuous renewal of the WISeSat constellation is essential to integrating next-generation technologies, improving performance, and introducing advanced functionalities. Multiple additional WISeSat deployments are planned throughout 2026 and 2027, focused on expanding constellation coverage, increasing bandwidth and redundancy, and integrating AI-driven analytics for enhanced security monitoring and real-time data processing.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey noted, "This launch is a landmark achievement for WISeSat and the entire WISeKey group. WISeSat 4.0 is not just another satellite, it is the foundation of a quantum-secure IoT ecosystem capable of connecting billions of devices worldwide. By integrating SEALSQ's Post-Quantum chips from SEALSQ with our trusted Root of Trust, we are building a resilient, future-ready infrastructure capable of withstanding the cybersecurity challenges of the quantum era. This ensures that WISeSat continues to set the standard for trust, security, and innovation in satellite communications, reinforcing our position as a global leader in space-based cybersecurity solutions."

Introducing the World's First Commercial Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC)

WISeSat is developing and operating the world's first commercial Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC).

The QSOC programme plans to deploy a 100-satellite constellation delivering quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and post-quantum identity services as a subscription offering to enterprises and governments worldwide. Satellites will be deployed incrementally from 2024 through Full Operational Capability (FOC) in 2033. At FOC, WISeSat is expected to operate a dedicated QSOC constellation for SEALSQ, and SEALSQ is expected to deliver a contractually guaranteed 99.9% uptime service-level agreement (SLA) to its customers. This project, subject to, amongst other requirements, final approval by the board of directors of SEALSQ, is believed to be the first such commitment ever made for a quantum security service.

A Clear Division of Roles: Infrastructure and Cloud

The QSOC is structured on a model familiar from the world's leading hyperscale data centres: one party owns and operates the physical infrastructure as a dedicated capacity provider; the other party owns and operates the cloud services that run on top of that infrastructure and contracts directly with end-customers. This clear separation of roles ensures accountability, scalability, and the highest standards of service delivery for quantum security at a global scale.

SEALCOIN: Enabling the Autonomous Machine Economy in Space

SEALCOIN represents the transactional layer of WISeKey’s emerging space-based digital infrastructure, enabling secure, autonomous machine-to-machine (M2M) economic interactions. Designed as a decentralized payment and identity protocol, SEALCOIN allows connected devices, satellites, and edge systems to exchange value, authenticate each other, and execute trusted operations without human intervention. By combining blockchain-based settlement with embedded secure hardware and post-quantum cryptography, SEALCOIN lays the foundation for a scalable machine economy across terrestrial and space environments, supporting use cases such as autonomous logistics, data monetization, and real-time service provisioning.

Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, SEALCOIN noted, “SEALCOIN extends the digital economy beyond Earth by enabling satellites and connected devices to operate as autonomous economic agents. As space infrastructure evolves, these systems will be able to securely transact, exchange data, and deliver services within a trusted, decentralized framework, unlocking entirely new models for how value is created and exchanged across both terrestrial and orbital networks.”

About the SpaceX Transporter-16 Mission

The Transporter-16 mission is part of SpaceX's dedicated rideshare program, which provides cost-effective access to LEO for small satellite operators. A Falcon 9 rocket carried over 100 satellites from a variety of commercial and government customers into a sun-synchronous orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Watch the replay and mission details at: spacex.com/launches/transporter-16

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices.

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is a decentralized machine-to-machine (M2M) transaction and identity protocol developed by WISeKey, designed to enable secure, autonomous value exchange between connected devices, satellites, and digital systems. Built on a foundation of blockchain technology, embedded hardware security, and post-quantum cryptography, SEALCOIN supports trusted data exchange, automated service execution, and scalable machine economies across both terrestrial and space-based infrastructures.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



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