LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

30 March 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCAs)

The Company was notified that Victoria Hyde sold 2,550 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on 30 March 2026. Her PCAs each purchased 1,275 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on 30 March 2026, into their respective ISAs.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to transactions in the Company’s shares by a PDMR and PCAs.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Sale of 2,550 shares. c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume 5.140790 2,550 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

2,550



Aggregated price

£13,109.01



e. Date of transaction 30 March 2026 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Ava May Sullivan Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Daughter of Victoria Hyde, Chief Financial Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 1,275 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume 5.1337 1,275 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

1,275



Aggregated price

£6,545.47



e. Date of transaction 30 March 2026 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Martha Grace Sullivan Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Daughter of Victoria Hyde, Chief Financial Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 1,275 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume 5.1429 1,275 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

1,275



Aggregated price

£6,557.20



e. Date of transaction 30 March 2026 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Corporate Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.