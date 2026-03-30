electroCore Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the issuance of two new U.S. patents that further bolster the Company’s already extensive intellectual property portfolio. These additions underscore electroCore’s position as a leader in non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) technology and demonstrate how a nimble small-cap innovator can build one of the most robust patent portfolios in the field. The newly issued patents are:

• U.S. Patent No. 12,208,263, entitled “Devices and Methods for Vagal Nerve Stimulation” was issued on January 28, 2026 and covers innovative methods for modulating the vagus nerve, including positioning an electrode in contact with an electrically conductive gel on the neck of the user, delivering an electrical impulse to the vagus nerve, and dynamically adjusting the electrode position based on the pressure sensation felt by the user.

• U.S. Patent No. 12,213,795, entitled “Devices and Methods for Remote Therapy and Patient Monitoring” was issued on February 4, 2026 and covers systems and methods for modulating a nerve that include storing data related to parameters of the electrical impulse applied to the nerve, collecting user status data from the patient, and comparing that data with the impulse parameters to optimize therapy and enable remote monitoring.

“These two new patents are a powerful demonstration of electroCore’s commitment to innovation and IP protection,” said Joshua Lev, Interim President & CFO of electroCore. “We have built a truly extensive patent portfolio that now includes a multitude of issued patents covering our core gammaCore™ and gammaCore Sapphire™ nVNS platforms, as well as related wellness products such as TAC-STIM™ and Truvaga 350™. These new patents are a part of electroCore’s expanding portfolio which, together with pending applications, potentially extend some of its patent terms until at least 2039, safeguarding our market position in next-generation therapies for migraine, cluster headache, and a growing range of wellness and medical indications.”

With these additions, electroCore’s patent estate encompasses more than 160 issued U.S. patents together with numerous pending applications in the U.S. and internationally, specifically protecting its pioneering nVNS technology. This breadth of protection—spanning device design, stimulation waveforms, treatment methods, patient interfaces, and remote-monitoring capabilities—provides a formidable barrier to competition and creates multiple layers of exclusivity well into the 2040s.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, for the management and treatment of certain primary headache conditions, and Quell Fibromyalgia for the reduction of fibromyalgia symptoms. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the issuance of U.S. and international patents providing expanded IP coverage; the strength, scope, and duration of the Company's intellectual property portfolio; the extension of patent terms beyond 2039; the commercial potential of the Company’s patent estate; the possibility of future business models, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans; the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies; the ability to successfully commercialize gammaCore™ and other products; the ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights, including the risk that patents may be challenged, invalidated, held unenforceable, or circumvented; risks related to the scope, validity and enforceability of the Company's patents; risks related to ongoing and future litigation, including the pending dispute with UAB Pulsetto; competition in the industry in which electroCore operates; and general market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com