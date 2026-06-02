electroCore to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will be presenting at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub being held at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Joshua Lev, Interim President and CFO, will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub Details:

Dates: June 17 - 18, 2026

Company Presentation: Wednesday, June 17 at 10:30 am PT

Location: Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/4CSAXUYpH7cP7oqVpDE3sB

Investors may also access a recent video interview featuring Joshua Lev with Robert Kraft discussing the Company’s strategy and growth opportunities here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtuSgTQ2gWE

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with electroCore and attend Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please register at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts high-quality microcap investor conferences and events focused on connecting public companies, investors, and industry professionals. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies trading on global markets. Since 2011, members have profiled more than 1,500 microcap companies, with more than 300 becoming multi-baggers. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com