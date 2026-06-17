electroCore to Participate in iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that it will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference on June 23-24, 2026. Joshua Lev, Interim President and Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference

Dates: June 23-24, 2026

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3165/54084

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please visit the conference website at https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com