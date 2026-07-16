New Review Examines Anatomical and Methodological Differences Between Auricular and Cervical Vagus Nerve Stimulation

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company and leader in non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technologies, today announced the publication of the peer-reviewed review article, "Two Paths to the Body's Superhighway—The Auricular Branch (taVNS) and the Cervical Bundle (tcVNS): A Narrative Review," in Frontiers in Neuroscience. The article was authored by Peter S. Staats, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, and Justyna Blake, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at electroCore.

The review examines the two primary approaches to transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS): transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS), which delivers stimulation through the outer ear, and transcutaneous cervical vagus nerve stimulation (tcVNS), which delivers stimulation through the neck. While both are forms of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation that target the vagus nerve, they differ in anatomy, stimulation pathways, mechanisms of action, device design, and clinical implementation.

The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the current scientific literature on vagus nerve stimulation, comparing the anatomical targets, physiological effects, clinical evidence, safety considerations, and therapeutic potential of cervical vagus nerve stimulation and auricular vagus nerve stimulation.

Among its findings, the review highlights the growing body of published research supporting cervical vagus nerve stimulation (tcVNS) as a clinically validated approach to non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and bioelectronic medicine, while recognizing that both cervical and auricular approaches continue to evolve as research advances. The authors also identify opportunities for future investigation to further optimize vagus nerve stimulation technologies and better understand their role across diverse clinical applications.

"As interest in non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation continues to accelerate, it is increasingly important for clinicians, researchers, and technology developers to understand the similarities and differences between cervical vagus nerve stimulation and auricular vagus nerve stimulation," said Peter S. Staats, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore and co-author of the review. "By bringing together the current scientific literature, this review provides an evidence-based framework for evaluating these two approaches to vagus nerve stimulation and their potential applications within the rapidly growing field of bioelectronic medicine."

Key topics covered in the review include:

The anatomical differences between cervical vagus nerve stimulation (tcVNS) and auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS)

Mechanisms of action and stimulation pathways for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation

Current clinical evidence supporting each vagus nerve stimulation approach

Safety profiles and practical implementation considerations

Future research opportunities for vagus nerve stimulation and bioelectronic medicine





The authors conclude that both cervical vagus nerve stimulation and auricular vagus nerve stimulation represent important approaches within the expanding field of bioelectronic medicine. As research into non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation continues to advance, a deeper understanding of these technologies will help inform future innovation, clinical research, and evidence-based adoption across multiple therapeutic areas.

The full article is available in Frontiers in Neuroscience here.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future research, clinical adoption, and technological developments relating to Anatomical and Methodological Differences Between Auricular and Cervical Vagus Nerve Stimulation, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” "may," "potential," and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the performance of cervical or auricular vagus nerve stimulation, the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize new products or technologies, its ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval for new indications, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, as well as competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

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