Arax Investment Partners Adds Omni Financial Advisory Group

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a national wealth management company, today announced that it has acquired Omni Financial Advisory Group (“Omni Financial”), a boutique financial advisory practice headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Founded by Gregory Bayer more than 30 years ago and built as a multi-generational family practice, Omni Financial has earned a reputation for delivering highly personalized investment management and financial planning to high-net-worth individuals and families. Today, Gregory is joined by his son, Braedon, CFP® practitioner, and daughter, Reilly, Client Service Coordinator. The Bayer family works together to ensure that clients benefit from the relationship-focused approach that has proven impactful over decades, while infusing their advisory practice with fresh perspectives and maintaining continuity across generations.

Designed to meet the unique financial needs and goals of its clients, Omni Financial's culture, built on trust, excellence and seamless client service, broadens Arax’s reach amid its rapid expansion across the country.

Omni Financial will join Arax Advisory Partners (“AAP”), Arax’s home uniting top-tier wealth management providers focused on specialized services, investment advice and financial solutions for high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions.

“Partnering with Arax prepares us for sustainable long-term growth, expanding our offerings and capabilities without losing touch with the core values that have defined this firm for decades,” said Gregory Bayer. “We’re excited to enter the next chapter for our family’s business, supported by the opportunities this partnership creates for the future of our practice.”

“Welcoming Omni Financial to our firm is both a validation of the business we are building and a reflection of the strength of our model,” added Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax Investment Partners. “Firms like Omni Financial represent exactly the kind of advisors we seek to partner with, teams that have built strong reputations, deep client relationships and sustainable businesses. Omni brings a legacy of expertise and integrity that resonates with our core values, and we’re pleased to welcome the team to Arax.”

The partnership further strengthens Arax’s presence in the Northeast and underscores the firm’s continued momentum as it expands its network of advisor-led firms across the country.

About Omni Financial Advisory Group

Omni Financial Advisory Group is a boutique, family-oriented financial advisory firm with over 30 years of experience delivering personalized, relationship-driven financial guidance. Based in Poughkeepsie, New York, Omni Financial offers a range of services, including investment management, short- and long-term financial planning, and annuities and life insurance guidance. The firm serves clients nationwide through longstanding relationships, referrals, and multigenerational connections. Guided by principles of honesty and integrity, the Omni team remains always present, always focused and committed to treating every client like family. For more information, visit https://www.omnifinancialadvisory.com/ .

About Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners is a privately owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in customized investment platforms and highly sophisticated wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth families and individuals, businesses, and foundations. Arax Advisory Partners’ unique integrated and comprehensive approach provides the highest possible level of client service to establish lasting partnerships with all their clients while combining comprehensive asset management with leading edge financial planning services. The firm is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices across the country.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

arax@gagnierfc.com