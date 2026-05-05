Arax Advisory Partners Adds $1.5B Hudson Valley Team, The Oak Group

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Advisory Partners (“Arax”), a national wealth management company, today announced that it has welcomed The Oak Group, one of the largest wealth management practices in the Hudson Valley. With close to $1.5 billion in client assets, the addition enhances Arax’s presence in the Northeast, bringing another team of experienced financial advisors to the firm.

The Oak Group joins Arax from Wells Fargo Advisors. Founded in 2003 by Ryan Peek and Gary Ben-Ezra and based in Poughkeepsie, NY, the team relies on modern portfolio theory and tactical asset allocation to guide and advise clients at all stages of their wealth development and preservation journey. With over 60 years of combined investment management and client service experience, The Oak Group provides tailored solutions and offerings designed to address a diverse range of client needs.

The team joins Arax’s growing partnership of top-tier wealth management providers focused on specialized services, investment advice and financial solutions for high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions. As the second New York-based wealth management team to join Arax in 2026, this addition reflects Arax’s focus on developing its network of partnerships within key wealth markets.

“This is an exciting new chapter for The Oak Group,” said Ryan Peek. “In Arax, we were pleased to find a partner that is as dedicated to delivering excellent client service as we are. We look forward to exploring the new opportunities that this move creates for our clients and advisory practice overall.”

“The Oak Group is a team defined by its relationship-based approach, commitment to excellence and willingness to innovate to meet client needs,” added Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax. “Their values directly align with our vision and strategic growth plan, and we’re pleased to have the team on board as we look ahead to the future.”

About The Oak Group

Founded in 2003, The Oak Group provides bespoke wealth management and financial planning to clients throughout the Hudson Valley, NY, region and beyond. Through tailored and timely financial and investment advice, The Oak Group’s goal is to help clients succeed financially and work toward their life goals. Whether clients are in the early stages of building wealth or facing complex retirement- or estate-planning choices later in life, the team is ready and equipped to help them make decisions for their future.

About Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners is a privately owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in sophisticated wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth families, individuals, businesses and foundations. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Arax’s uniquely integrated and comprehensive approach allows advisors to invest in lasting partnerships with all their clients, supported by cutting-edge wealth management technology, robust capital sourcing capabilities and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Arax@gagnierfc.com