Eva Live Inc. Engages Anderson Kill P.C. to Execute Nasdaq Tokenization Strategy for GOAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI), a high-growth AI-driven digital advertising and marketing technology company, today announced that it has engaged Anderson Kill P.C. to actively support the Company’s execution of a strategic initiative to align GOAI with Nasdaq’s newly announced tokenization framework. The Anderson Kill P.C. team is led by Louis L. Nock, a Shareholder of the firm and former New York State Supreme Court Justice who concentrates on the emerging legal, regulatory, and corporate aspects of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology.

Nasdaq’s introduction of tokenized securities trading marks a transformative shift in global capital markets, enabling blockchain-based settlement, expanded investor access, and the potential for extended or 24/7 trading environments. As a Nasdaq-listed company, Eva Live is taking immediate action to position GOAI at the forefront of this next-generation market structure.

Executing a Tokenization-Ready Strategy

Eva Live, in coordination with Anderson Kill P.C., has initiated a comprehensive execution plan to ensure the Company is fully prepared for tokenized trading participation as Nasdaq expands its framework.

Key actions underway include:

Structuring GOAI’s equity and governance framework to support tokenized securities infrastructure

Aligning with SEC and Nasdaq requirements for blockchain-based settlement and digital custody

Preparing for eligibility in expanded tokenization cohorts as additional issuers are onboarded

Establishing a forward-compatible capital markets framework designed for digital asset integration





A Potential Step-Change for Shareholders

Eva Live believes tokenization could unlock meaningful advantages for investors:

Expanded Liquidity Potential driven by broader and more continuous market participation

driven by broader and more continuous market participation Global Investor Access beyond traditional geographic limitations

beyond traditional geographic limitations Faster Settlement Cycles compared to legacy systems

compared to legacy systems Modernized Trading Infrastructure aligned with the future of financial markets





By moving early, Eva Live aims to be among the first Nasdaq-listed growth companies positioned to benefit as tokenized trading capabilities scale.

Management Commentary

“We believe tokenization is one of the most important evolutions in capital markets in decades,” said David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live Inc.

“As a Nasdaq-listed company, we are in a unique position to act quickly. Engaging Anderson Kill allows us to actively execute on a strategy designed to position GOAI at the leading edge of this transition. Our focus is on enhancing long-term shareholder value by aligning with where the market is going—not where it has been.”

Legal Representation Commentary

“We are proud and delighted to support this pioneering effort by Eva Live Inc. Through the revolutionary advent of securities tokenization, Eva Live – a leader in its own right – will now attain an even higher capacity to leverage the enormous strength of the U.S. market framework,” said former New York State Supreme Court Justice Louis L. Nock, Shareholder at Anderson Kill P.C.

Leading Into the Future of Markets

Eva Live’s execution of a tokenization strategy reflects its broader commitment to innovation—both in its AI-powered business model and its approach to capital markets.

As Nasdaq continues to expand tokenized trading capabilities, Eva Live intends to remain aggressively positioned to participate and capitalize on this structural shift.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an AI-powered digital advertising and marketing technology company focused on delivering scalable, high-margin solutions across multiple advertising channels. The Company leverages proprietary AI systems to optimize campaign performance, improve client outcomes, and drive strong financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s tokenization strategy, anticipated benefits of tokenized trading, and future participation in Nasdaq initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory developments, market conditions, and the Company’s ability to meet applicable requirements. Eva Live undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe” “target”, “budget”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “seeks”, or “scheduled to” and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live

Website: @eva.live

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