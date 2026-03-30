Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 20 March 2026
|96,283
|670.79
|64,585,477
|Monday, 23 March 2026
|1,000
|593.00
|593,000
|Tuesday, 24 March 2026
|1,000
|622.00
|622,000
|Wednesday, 25 March 2026
|1,000
|642.00
|642,000
|Thursday, 26 March 2026
|1,000
|638.80
|638,804
|Friday, 27 March 2026
|1,000
|642.39
|642,385
|In the period 23 March 2026 - 27 March 2026
|5,000
|627.64
|3,138,189
|Accumulated until 27 March 2026
|101,283
|668.66
|67,723,666
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,339,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.36% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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