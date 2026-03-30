Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 20 March 2026 96,283 670.79 64,585,477 Monday, 23 March 2026 1,000 593.00 593,000 Tuesday, 24 March 2026 1,000 622.00 622,000 Wednesday, 25 March 2026 1,000 642.00 642,000 Thursday, 26 March 2026 1,000 638.80 638,804 Friday, 27 March 2026 1,000 642.39 642,385 In the period 23 March 2026 - 27 March 2026 5,000 627.64 3,138,189 Accumulated until 27 March 2026 101,283 668.66 67,723,666 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,339,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.36% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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