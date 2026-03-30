AtlasClear Holdings to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 2, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the “Company”), a financial services company building modern clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually April 1–2, 2026.

AtlasClear’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 2 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The presentation will be available via live webcast at:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=atch

AtlasClear welcomes individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to join its interactive presentation. Management will discuss the Company’s progress in scaling its correspondent clearing platform, recent operational milestones, and its strategy to build a technology-enabled financial infrastructure platform serving broker-dealers, fintech companies, and emerging financial institutions.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked during the live event.

An archived replay will be made available after the conference on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the closing of the Company’s planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp, including the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, (ii) the Company’s expectations regarding planned future growth and financial results, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding future financings, (iv) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, and (vi) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For additional details regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to AtlasClear Holdings’ filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed September 29, 2025. AtlasClear Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: jramson@pcgadvisory.com