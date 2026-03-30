SUNation Energy Installs 10,000th Solar System, Surpasses 130 MW of Installed Clean Energy Capacity Across Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNE) (“SUNation” or “the Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy, battery storage, backup power, and energy services to homeowners, businesses, and municipalities, today announced the installation of its 10,000th solar system, a milestone that reflects more than 20 years of solar deployment across Long Island. Collectively, SUNation’s installations now represent more than 130 megawatts of installed solar capacity and an estimated $42 million in cumulative customer energy-cost savings regionwide.

“For more than twenty years, the SUNation team has worked hard to bring solar power to the homes and businesses of Long Island,” said Scott Maskin, CEO and founder of SUNation. “Back in the day, Oakdale was SUNation’s first home, and it’s fitting that we’ve come full-circle and installed number 10,000 for a great family in the place where our deepest roots are.”

“PSEG Long Island congratulates SUNation for this milestone, their 10,000th installation on Long Island,” said Michael Voltz, director of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at PSEG Long Island. “Part of our mission at PSEG Long Island is to provide opportunities for energy efficiency and renewables, and we are proud to have partnered with companies like SUNation to help make Long Island the leader in rooftop solar across all of New York State.”

“Islip has always recognized the important role that solar plays in Long Island’s energy future,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, said. “Our town has been proud to work with SUNation over the years to strengthen our grid and diversify our region’s energy generation capacity.”

“Congratulations to SUNation, a proud and successful local business in the Town of Islip. They continue to provide alternative energy solutions to Islip residents,” Islip Town Councilmember DawnMarie Kuhn, who represents Oakdale, said. “I am happy to see local residents take advantage of alternative energy sources like solar.”

ABOUT SUNATION ENERGY, INC.

SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) is a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers. The Company designs, installs, finances, and services solar energy systems and related technologies, helping customers reduce energy costs, increase energy independence, and transition to cleaner energy solutions.

For more information, visit ir.sunation.com

CONTACTS

Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

SUNation Energy, Inc.

smaskin@sunation.com

James Brennan

Chief Financial Officer

SUNation Energy, Inc.

jbrennan@sunation.com

SUNation Energy, Inc. Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

IR@sunation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.