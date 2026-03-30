Birchtech Expands Water Treatment Platform with SEA-IX™ Nuclear-Grade Ion Exchange Resin Line

New Product Line Targets Estimated $185–$255 Million Addressable Market Across Nuclear Power, Coal-Fired Utilities, and Municipal Water Treatment

$1 Million in Purchase Orders Received To-Date Inclusive of $0.4 Million Order Received in March 2026; Supply with Coal-Fired Power Plant Underway

CORSICANA, Texas, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced the expansion of its water treatment platform with the launch of its SEA-IX™ nuclear-grade ion exchange resin product line, marking the Company’s entry into the complementary high-purity ion exchange resin market.

The SEA-IX line includes a full suite of strong acid cation (SAC), strong base anion (SBA), and mixed bed resins engineered to meet the demanding purity and performance requirements of nuclear power plant water systems, with stringent quality controls to minimize trace contaminants and support ultrapure, non-corrosive water essential for reactor operations. Due to their higher-grade specifications, SEA-IX resins are also well-suited for coal-fired power plants, industrial wastewater applications, and municipal water treatment facilities, representing a combined addressable market Birchtech estimates at approximately $185 million to $255 million in annual resin spend across North America.

Birchtech's SEA-IX resins are distributed from a U.S.-based hub, offering 11 distinct formulations with shorter industry lead times and dependable supply.

The Company launches the product line with an initial repeated supply already secured with a large coal-fired power plant – with $1 million of purchase orders received to-date inclusive of a $0.4 million order received in March 2026– and expects to engage with leading nuclear operators, utilities, and municipal water treatment facilities. The product line delivers profit margins consistent with Birchtech’s existing products, and initial customer results have demonstrated improved process throughput with less material usage compared to competitive ion exchange resins.

The SEA-IX complements Birchtech's existing water treatment platform, which includes Birchtech’s Design Center Analytical and Rejuvenation services and turnkey municipal water treatment services, positioning Birchtech as a comprehensive provider of advanced water purification technologies targeting the removal of harmful contaminants and heavy metals. Learn more about Birchtech’s SEA-IX products here: https://www.birchtech.com/clean-water/water-treatment-solutions/ion-exchange-resins

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of Birchtech, commented, "The launch of our SEA-IX™ ion exchange resin line is a significant expansion of our water treatment platform. We are bringing a high-quality, domestically stocked product to a market where two suppliers control roughly 70% of global share and lead times have become a real challenge for operators.

“Across the board, our emphasis is on providing utilities with more efficient and cost-effective treatment solutions. With 94 nuclear reactors operating in the U.S. and growing energy demand driven by AI infrastructure, the need for reliable, domestic resin supply has never been greater. Our U.S.-based distribution hub gives us the ability to serve nuclear, coal-fired utility, and municipal water treatment customers with shorter lead times and consistent supply and demonstrated process improvements. This launch, combined with our activated carbon PFAS solutions, turnkey water treatment services, and planned Carbon Rejuvenation™ program, positions Birchtech as a comprehensive water purification provider across media, services, and lifecycle management."

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and SEA disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business, including market sizing estimates, projected growth rates, anticipated customer engagements, and the Company’s competitive positioning in the ion exchange resin market. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us