Just Salad Expands in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, introduces its new location in Washington, D.C., located at 1201 F Street, providing accessible, plant-centric meals for the District of Columbia and surrounding communities.

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Just Salad invites the Washington, D.C., community to feast on flavor with a full week of Grand Opening promotions:

Tuesday, March 31: Giveback Day 1 ! For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to City Blossoms.

For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to City Blossoms. Wednesday, April 1 – Thursday, April 2: $5 Meal Days2! Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“Guests across D.C. already value Just Salad for its approachable, flavor-packed meals made with freshly prepped produce, house-made dressings and high-quality ingredients,” said Jen Lally, Chief Marketing Officer at Just Salad. “This newest F Street location is our second in the district, allowing us to deepen our roots as the community continues to prioritize everyday health and sustainability.”

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase3 and monthly freebies available to all members (simply by downloading the Just Salad app). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Just Salad also offers ‘Build Your Own’ Market Plates, inviting guests to craft warm, protein-packed meals exactly how they crave them. Guests choose each part of the plate – from base to dressing – using fresh, flavorful ingredients prepared daily.

Just Salad’s F Street location is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit justsalad.com/location/130-washington.

FAQ Guide

Q: What is Just Salad?

A: Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, serving craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites.

Q: How is Just Salad sustainable?

A: Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program, rewarding guests with a free topping for every reuse. Just Salad also carbon labels its menu and offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices.

Q: What is Just Salad’s reusable bowl program?

A: Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006. At all Just Salad locations, guests can order a salad or warm bowl in reusable bowls. Every time guests reuse their bowls, they help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use4 for a healthier planet.

Q: Where does Just Salad have locations?

A: Just Salad has 118 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has 118 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.







1In-store only at Just Salad in Washington, D.C. (1201 F Street). Valid on 3/31/2026. For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to City Blossoms.

2In-store only at 1201 F Street, from 4/1/2026 – 4/2/2026. Valid on kids' and signature salads, wraps, warm bowls, and market plates. Excludes build your own, pick 2, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.







3Environmental Life Cycle Assessment





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