ARA to Demonstrate Space Domain Capabilities at Upcoming Space Symposium

Colorado Springs, CO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARA will highlight its advances in space technologies at the 41st Space Symposium in Colorado Springs April 13-16.

Join experts in Booth 410 to explore ARA’s solutions underscoring its 2026 theme, “Weaponeering for the Dome – Delivering Innovative, High-Confidence Engagement Effects.”

Drawing on decades of research and operational support, ARA provides operators and decision-makers with advanced effects modeling, mission-driven analytics, and high-confidence engagement solutions.

Capabilities include:

Weapons Development, Testing & Effects Modeling and Simulation

Cloud, Edge & DevSecOps & Synthetic Environments

Survivability & Space Domain Awareness

Intelligence & Mission Support

ARA’s solutions enable informed planning, operational assessment, and rapid decision-making for enhanced mission success across the space domain. Its tools are designed to adapt to evolving mission requirements, delivering reliable, scalable protection for defense against real-world threat scenarios.

For more information, visit www.ara.com/spacesymposium.

JOIN US

Booth 410

CONTACT

spacesymposium@ara.com

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

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