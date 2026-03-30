Manatt Welcomes Global AI Governance, Privacy and Consumer Protection Leader

BOSTON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced that Julie Brill has joined the Firm as a National Advisor, based in its Boston office. Brill has been at the forefront of shaping today's responsible privacy, data stewardship and consumer protection standards, most recently as Chief Privacy Officer and Corporate Vice President for Global Privacy, Safety and Regulatory Affairs at Microsoft and as a former Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). She joins Manatt in a strategic advisory capacity, further strengthening the Firm’s long-standing work in privacy and data security, AI governance and strategy, and consumer protection and adtech, as well as its hybrid legal and consulting platform given her background as a lawyer, regulator and executive.

“For decades, Julie has been a trailblazer in privacy, AI, data analytics and consumer protection, and her globally renowned experience advances Manatt’s leadership in these areas across important client sectors, like health care, technology, financial services, entertainment and more—bridging legal, technical and commercial strategy for companies at all stages of their growth cycle,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna Wilson. “Through her public and private sector track record, she brings a unique board-level and C-suite advisory lens that will immediately benefit our existing and future clients.”

During her tenure at Microsoft, Brill served as “Tech Ambassador” for the company, leading global advocacy on privacy, digital sovereignty, artificial intelligence and responsible data use and advising major commercial customers on trust and compliance. She oversaw Microsoft’s regulatory strategy on a variety of technology and policy challenges, including AI, digital safety and lawful access. Prior to joining Microsoft, Brill served as an FTC Commissioner, addressing and enforcing issues spanning consumer privacy, data protection, financial fraud prevention, and competition in health care and high-tech markets.

“Given the arc of my career advising leaders in government and the private sector, I wanted my next chapter to include a firm that understands how AI can solve complex problems across the industries shaping our economy,” said Brill. “Manatt stands out for its truly multidisciplinary team, deep regulatory and technical experience, and strong client relationships in sectors where AI is driving profound change, and there is opportunity to do so much more. I am excited to join Manatt in an era where every company is a data company and the governance requirements continue to change, making AI and responsible data use central to business strategy and public trust.”

Manatt has long advised clients on AI, privacy and data security across legal and business consulting matters, including the development and deployment of AI-enabled products and services, data strategy and governance, as well as deep experience in AI- and privacy-related civil litigation and in state and federal government enforcement matters. Most recently, Manatt unveiled its AI Consulting and Testing (AICT) offering, which helps organizations accelerate market entry for AI deployments while confidently addressing standards for safety, fairness and compliance in a fast-changing risk environment. In the consumer protection space, Manatt also has an extensive background in advising companies in numerous matters before the FTC and State Attorneys General.

Among her many accolades, Brill recently received the Global Leadership Award from the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Future of Privacy Forum and the Brandeis Award from Privacy International. While at the FTC, Brill was named the Commission’s “most important voice on internet privacy and data security issues”, “one of the most powerful people in health care” and “the most important voice on privacy and security”. Brill has served on the boards of the IAPP and the Center for Democracy and Technology and is a Governor of the Ditchley Foundation in the UK.

In addition to Brill’s arrival, Manatt has been strategically expanding its deep bench of professionals across AI and emerging technology—including data science and technology director Sam Tyner‑Monroe, former CDC director and national advisor Mandy Cohen, AI regulatory and policy partner Tod Cohen, health innovation pioneer Vin Gupta and technology transactions partner Vejay Lalla.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

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Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP