Manatt Deepens Health Tech, AI and Innovation Capabilities with Senior Advisor in Boston

Former CMMI Chief Informatics Officer and physician Will Gordon brings deep experience at the intersection of clinical care, health policy and enterprise technology

BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Senior Advisor Will Gordon, MD to the Firm’s Health Care group. With a particular focus on how data, artificial intelligence (AI), technology and policy converge in health care, Dr. Gordon will work closely with Manatt’s integrated team of health, data and technology professionals to support organizations as they design, implement and govern AI-enabled solutions in highly regulated health care environments.

Dr. Gordon most recently served as the inaugural Chief Informatics Officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) and brings more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of clinical medicine, health care policy and enterprise technology. He is a physician and clinical informaticist, advising health care delivery organizations, federal and state policymakers, technology companies and life sciences leaders on digital health strategy, AI, clinical data infrastructure and technology-enabled care delivery—from early-stage design through implementation and governance in complex regulatory environments.

“Will brings a unique combination of clinical credibility, policy insight and hands-on technology leadership,” said Bill Bernstein, Partner and Leader of Manatt Health. “His experience inside CMMI and across the health care ecosystem gives him a deep understanding of how data, technology and regulation intersect in practice, particularly as AI becomes increasingly central to care delivery, operations and oversight. Building on the recent addition of AI governance and privacy leader Julie Brill, these new arrivals enhance our AI offerings in the health care space and beyond, and further position us to truly help our clients translate innovation into real-world impact.”

At CMMI, Dr. Gordon was concurrently senior advisor to the CMS Administrator for technology and interoperability, leading technology alignment efforts across federal agencies, advising on national data and health IT policy and developing CMMI’s enterprise-wide data strategy. He also oversaw a substantial data aggregation initiative that expanded data sharing with states, regional partners and health plans, and was a key architect of several policy initiatives across the Center’s portfolio of payment reform models. Earlier in his career, Dr. Gordon spent more than a decade at Mass General Brigham in senior leadership roles focused on digital health strategy and technology-enabled care delivery. He designed and led virtual chronic disease programs serving more than 15,000 patients and drove commercialization and research partnerships that secured millions in external funding.

“I’m excited to join Manatt at a moment when health care organizations are being asked to do more with data and technology than ever before,” said Dr. Gordon. “Manatt’s integrated legal and consulting platform—and its deep understanding of health care policy, operations and emerging AI opportunities and risks—creates a unique opportunity to help clients move beyond strategy and implement solutions that improve care, equity and efficiency. I’m looking forward to working with the team and our clients on these challenges.”

In addition to Brill, Dr. Gordon is the latest addition to Manatt’s expanding bench of professionals across AI and emerging technology, including data science and technology director Sam Tyner-Monroe, former CDC director and national advisor Mandy Cohen, AI regulatory and policy partner Tod Cohen, health innovation managing director Vin Gupta and technology transactions partner Vejay Lalla.

Dr. Gordon earned his M.D. from Weill Cornell Medical College, M.B.I. from Harvard Medical School and B.A. from Cornell University.



About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

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