BiomX Adds Former Mossad Deputy to Advisory Board

NETANYA, Israel, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), today announced the appointment of Dr. Ehud (Udi) Levi to its newly formed Advisory Board.

Dr. Levi will support the Company in evaluating and pursuing strategic alternatives and business opportunities, with an emphasis on security and defense, aerial response systems, and counter-UAS (C-UAS) technologies. This will include identifying and assessing potential partnerships, transactions, and new business directions aligned with the Company’s expansion into security and defense applications.

Dr. Levi brings more than three decades of experience in Israeli intelligence and national security. He served in Unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Forces and later as Head of the Counter-Terror Finance Office in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, where he led efforts to identify, track, and disrupt illicit financial networks supporting terrorist organizations, including Project Cassandra. In addition, Dr. Levi coordinated Israeli intelligence efforts targeting Iran and other fundamentalist terrorist organizations, including efforts focused on terrorist financing and weapons-related programs. He also served as Deputy to the Director of the Mossad, under the late Meir Dagan, and holds a doctorate in Middle Eastern studies from Ben Gurion University, with a focus on fundamentalist terrorist organizations.

Following his retirement from government service in 2016, Dr. Levi led large-scale asset tracking and financial intelligence projects and has served as a special advisor to governments, financial institutions, and international corporations. He has advised governments on emerging military threats, specifically unmanned systems and counter-UAS applications in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.

“Unmanned systems are rapidly reshaping the global security landscape, with low-cost, high-impact UAV capabilities now widely accessible across multiple regions and actors,” said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. “This includes the increasing use of UAVs by Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah, as well as their widespread deployment in active conflict zones like Ukraine. These threats are evolving, and here to stay. Dr. Levi’s experience operating at the intersection of intelligence, financial systems, and asymmetric threats will be valuable as we evaluate strategic opportunities in defense and counter-UAS technologies.”

“The intersection of intelligence, technology, and national security is generating real opportunity for companies willing to move decisively,” said Dr. Levi. “This is true regarding counter-UAS, defense systems, and the broader security infrastructure that governments and institutions urgently need. Having worked across these domains for over three decades, I look forward to supporting BiomX as it evaluates how to position itself in this environment.”

Dr. Levi will serve as the initial member of BiomX’s newly created Advisory Board. His compensation will be aligned with the Company’s existing incentive plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic direction, including potential expansion into security and defense-related technologies, potential business opportunities, and the expected contributions of Dr. Levi. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BiomX undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.