BiomX’s Zorronet Puts Full AI Command-and-Control in the Palm of Your Hand

NETANYA, Israel, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”) today announced that its Zorronet subsidiary has launched a secure mobile application that brings its system directly to operators in the field, available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and is available for all customers.

Zorronet develops AI-powered software that connects cameras, sensors, drones, and IoT devices into a single system. Its technology is already in use in cities and regional councils and across Israel, as well as with Israel Railways, among other organizations.

Today, control room operators deal with more data than they can realistically process. Alerts come from different systems, and information is often conveyed using messaging apps because they’re fast and available. However, these tools often introduce privacy risks, cybersecurity concerns, and uncontrolled exposure of sensitive information. They weren’t designed to handle multiple data sources or support structured coordination.

Zorronet’s app changes this. Instead of relying on multiple applications to coordinate information, the system does it before users even see it. Zorronet replaces fragmented workflows with a single system that determines what matters, validates it, and delivers it as structured alerts and updates. Each user sees only what is relevant to their role, while the system combines the simplicity and speed of modern communication tools with secure data control. This enables a real-time operational view that shows what is happening, where it is happening, and who is closest to respond while the system assigns responsibility and guide action in real time.

At its core, the application runs on a mobile command-and-control system that connects existing security infrastructure with external tools, including mapping systems and cloud-based platforms. It uses proprietary analytics and AI models to classify and validate data in real time, integrating live feeds into a shared operational view. Meanwhile, the system adapts over time, incorporating user feedback and machine learning, evolving with each deployment.

By bringing this system to mobile devices, Zorronet users have access to a professional-grade mobile-first command-and-control system within a secure and controlled app, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, more consistent outcomes.

The global command and control systems market is projected to reach approximately $44 billion by 2030 , and the global video analytics market is expected to exceed $37 billion over the same period, driven by increasing demand for integrated situational awareness and AI-enabled decision-support platforms.

"At Zorronet, we listen to the needs of the people in the field, specifically the people on the ground and security experts,” said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. “We are proud to have successfully designed and developed an application that combines the newest worlds of security, command-and-control, AI, and operational communication with what operators on the ground are looking for. We tested the application alongside leading security professionals in real operational scenarios, and built a system that not only delivers information, but helps users understand what is happening and what to do next in real time.”

“Zorronet’s system is already deployed across defense and infrastructure where real-time decision-making is critical,” said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. “Extending this capability to mobile devices enables more responsive execution, as systems become more complex and data-intensive. This is a natural extension of Zorronet’s proven software-driven capabilities that connect detection, analysis, and response into a single, unified system.”

The app is available to download on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

About Zorronet

Zorronet develops AI-powered command and control software that transforms distributed surveillance systems into integrated operational intelligence networks. The company’s platform connects cameras, sensors, drones, and IoT devices into a unified environment that detects, classifies, and escalates potential threats in near real time. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and secure communications architecture, Zorronet helps security operators analyze large volumes of sensor data and prioritize responses more effectively. The platform supports deployments ranging from individual facilities to large-scale security networks across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure environments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended”. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BiomX’s growth strategy, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, deployment, and adoption of Zorronet’s mobile application, the Company’s development of AI-driven command-and-control technologies and, the Company’s ability to capitalize on structural constraints within the defense industrial base. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to develop, integrate, and commercialize its technologies, customer adoption and deployment timing, and general market conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2026, the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2206 and with the other filings with the SEC, including its most recent public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.