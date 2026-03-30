A $244 Billion Arms Race Is Brewing in Cybersecurity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four hostile nations are already embedded inside America's critical infrastructure, quietly pre-positioned to flip the switch during a future conflict. That's not speculation; it's the headline finding of the U.S. Intelligence Community's 2026 Annual Threat Assessment[1]. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum's latest Global Cybersecurity Outlook reports that 87% of global leaders now see AI-driven vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk, and 91% of large enterprises are being forced to rebuild their defenses from the ground up[2]. The scramble to lock down these systems before someone else exploits them is creating urgent, scalable demand across a group of companies that includes Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT), Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY), and Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS).

The money is following the threat. Gartner projects global information security spending will hit $244 billion in 2026 and flags post-quantum cryptography as a top emerging trend, warning that today's encryption standards could be broken by 2030[3]. A parallel GAO report on the national quantum computing strategy found that federal agencies still lack the performance benchmarks, clear roles, and coordinated migration plans needed to make the switch in time, leaving the window for infrastructure hardening critically narrow[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just landed its first municipal government pilot for post-quantum cybersecurity, a milestone that puts the Vancouver-based company inside a market most of its peers are still only talking about.

The pilot is running through QSE's membership in MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network that helps Canadian municipal governments evaluate new technology. The participating municipality will use QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform to identify which of its systems rely on encryption that future quantum computers could eventually break, and to start building a plan to upgrade before that becomes a real problem.

"Our engagement with municipal governments reflects the growing recognition that post-quantum security planning must begin well before quantum computing capabilities reach maturity,” said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. “Municipal governments operate critical infrastructure and sensitive citizen data systems, making early evaluation of cryptographic risk an important step in preparing for the next generation of cybersecurity challenges.”

The company noted it is already in conversations with additional municipalities exploring similar assessments. The municipal deal is one piece of a broader commercial expansion. Since November 2025, QSE has grown from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors now active across its channel network and two more partnerships expected to close shortly.

On the product side, the company has added expanded automation to its QPA platform, improving how it analyzes software, cryptographic, and hardware bills of materials. That matters because most organizations still do not have a clear picture of where their encryption is weakest. QSE also integrated its quantum-resistant entropy layer into QAuth, its authentication platform, strengthening how cryptographic keys are generated at the source level.

The company has been positioning itself on the institutional side as well, joining CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries) alongside its MISA membership. Both affiliations open pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company building tools to help organizations protect their data from the more powerful cyberattacks that quantum computing is expected to make possible. Its platform covers migration readiness, quantum-resilient key generation, identity and authentication, and encrypted storage, targeting commercial, enterprise, and government clients preparing for a generational shift in how encryption works.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has released findings from a months-long investigation by Rapid7 Labs detailing a sustained espionage campaign by a China-nexus threat actor, Red Menshen, with covert long-term access embedded inside global telecommunications infrastructure. The research identifies a shift from opportunistic intrusion to deliberate pre-positioning within telecom networks, using a Linux kernel-level backdoor called BPFdoor that operates without opening ports or generating typical beaconing activity, and a newly identified malware variant that conceals command triggers within encrypted HTTPS traffic.

"If you have access to telecommunications infrastructure, you are not just inside one company, you are operating close to the communication layer of entire populations, which makes this type of access highly valuable and elevates detection to a national-level concern," said Raj Samani, chief scientist at Rapid7. "The activity we are seeing continues to evolve in ways that improve stealth and persistence, and organizations should treat detection as the start of investigation, not the end of it."

To support defenders, Rapid7 has released a free, open-source scanning script designed to detect both previously documented and newer BPFDoor variants, and has incorporated these findings into its detection capabilities including retroactive threat hunting through the Rapid7 Intelligence Hub. The company serves more than 11,500 customers globally through its AI-powered Command Platform.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) has released its second-half 2025 DDoS Threat Intelligence Report revealing that AI adoption, coordinated botnets, and persistent hacktivist groups drove more than eight million DDoS attacks worldwide during the period, with some attacks reaching 30 terabits per second and establishing a new era of hyper-scale coordinated threat activity. Key findings include a 219% increase in dark web forum mentions of malicious AI tools, approximately 42% of attacks employing multiple simultaneous vectors, and a surge of more than 20,000 botnet-driven attacks in July 2025 alone that overwhelmed critical government, finance, and transportation services.

"Threat actors identify organizations that haven't invested in the right defenses to stay ahead of sophisticated and coordinated DDoS attacks to take down critical infrastructure," said Richard Hummel, director, threat intelligence, NetScout Systems. "Traditional security defenses are no longer working, and with attackers hitting new attack size and complexity ceilings, implementing automated and proactive defenses has become a business-level risk mandate — not just a technical concern for security professionals."

NetScout Systems protects two-thirds of the routed IPv4 space and monitors tens of thousands of daily DDoS attacks across 376 industry verticals and 12,698 Autonomous System Numbers globally. The company's deep packet inspection platform delivered this intelligence from network edges that carried global peak traffic exceeding 800 terabits per second during the reporting period.

Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) has published findings from its fourth annual Global Security Research Report revealing that AI-first businesses take nearly seven months on average to recover from cybersecurity incidents, 80 days longer than non-AI-first organizations, a phenomenon the company calls the "AI Speed Tax." The financial toll for AI-first businesses exceeds that of their peers by more than 135%, with 44% reporting that AI was directly exploited in their most recent security incident compared to just 6% for non-AI-first organizations.

"The speed of AI adoption is reshaping security infrastructure almost overnight," said Marshall Erwin, CISO at Fastly. "For AI-first businesses, the priority isn't to slow down innovation — it's to modernize security at the same rate that AI is transforming their infrastructure. That means securing AI and inference infrastructure, monitoring and throttling unwanted AI crawler activity, anticipating the rise of shadow AI and shoring up your outer perimeter."

The research, which surveyed 2,000 IT decision-makers globally, also found that AI scraping has become a material cost center for nearly two-thirds of organizations, with average annual infrastructure impacts exceeding $348,000. Fastly identifies agentic discoverability, API security, and web application firewalls as the leading areas of investment as enterprises race to modernize their security posture alongside AI adoption.

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) has debuted Agent Val, the industry's first AI agent for safe exploit validation and autonomous remediation, integrated within its Enterprise TruRisk Management platform to shift security operations from assumption-based prioritization to evidence-based execution. Powered by TruConfirm, Agent Val validates real exploitability in live production environments, feeds confirmed findings directly into remediation queues, and independently revalidates exposure closure, delivering a 40% reduction in remediation noise, a 55% reduction in TruRisk Score, and 70% faster time-to-remediate on confirmed exploitable findings.

"Having a vulnerability does not equal risk," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "What matters is whether an attacker can successfully reach and execute an exploit path in your environment. As exploit timelines shrink and adversaries use AI to move faster, the industry can't keep running on assumptions. Agent Val in ETM moves the Risk Operations Center (ROC) from 'we think' to 'we know' to 'it's been taken care of' with minimal manual effort, giving the power of AI back into the hands of defenders to drive measurable risk reduction at scale."

Agent Val covers more than 1,600 CVEs with no additional sensor footprint required and is now generally available as part of Qualys ETM. With known exploited vulnerability volume having grown 6.5 times over the past four years and time-to-exploit shrinking to negative one day, the launch addresses one of the most operationally urgent gaps in enterprise security today.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

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