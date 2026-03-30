Manchester, LANCS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global leader in enterprise connectivity and guest Wi-Fi, today announced a significant performance-driven update to its platform. By introducing DNS-level ad and tracker blocking, Purple now enables enterprise IT departments to reclaim up to 38% of their network load, effectively increasing bandwidth capacity by a third without additional infrastructure investment.

Purple Unlocks 38% More Bandwidth for Enterprises with New Network-Level Ad and Tracker Blocking Features

In high-density environments—such as retail hubs, corporate campuses, and hospitality venues—non-essential traffic from heavy ad payloads and background tracking scripts significantly degrades network speed. Purple’s new features intercept these requests at the DNS level, stopping the data drain before it reaches the user’s device. This optimization reduces the total amount of data downloaded by up to 40%, ensuring that mission-critical applications and guest services receive priority capacity.

Optimizing Infrastructure ROI The update provides IT decision-makers with a powerful, hardware-agnostic solution to optimize network performance and user privacy:

Instant Bandwidth Reclamation - By blocking data-heavy advertisements and auto-playing videos, organizations can bypass the need for costly bandwidth upgrades by maximizing the efficiency of their existing pipe.

3.5x Faster Web Performance - Removing the 120+ DNS queries typical of ad-heavy pages allows web content to load up to 3.5x faster, frequently reaching load times of under two seconds for a smoother end-user experience.

Enforced Network Safety - The platform now allows for Enforced SafeSearch, automatically locking search engines into their strictest safety modes and blocking providers that do not comply, ensuring a secure and family-friendly environment.

Zero-Touch Enterprise Deployment - Operating at the network level, these features require no individual device setup, browser extensions, or app installations. Every connected device is instantly optimized upon joining the network.

Sustainability & Device Efficiency - Stripping out power-hungry background scripts reduces end-user device power consumption by up to 44%, preserving guest battery life and aligning with corporate green IT initiatives.

A Data-First Approach to Privacy

Beyond raw performance, the new features reinforce enterprise security by blocking malicious ad servers and stopping third-party trackers from profiling users on the network. This ensures that privacy is a built-in standard of the connectivity experience, protecting both the organization and the end-user.

For more information on optimizing your network bandwidth with Purple, visit purple.ai/guest-wifi/shield.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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