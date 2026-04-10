Purple Discussion Exposes “The NAC Lie”: How Stalled Network Enforcement Creates Critical Security Risks

Manchester, LANCS, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global leader in WiFi connectivity, has released an investigative discussion exposing “The NAC Lie”, the dangerous gap between Zero Trust theory and the reality of stalled network enforcement.

You can watch the discussion on demand now.

The session features industry heavyweight Chris Dedicoat, former EVP of Worldwide Sales & Operations at Cisco, alongside Purple’s Spencer Turner. Together, they dismantle the industry-standard “monitor mode,” labeling it a ticking time bomb for organizations that prioritize “incident-free” metrics over actual security.

The discussion highlights how most organizations have been shortchanged on Network Access Control (NAC), investing in Zero Trust controls yet remaining trapped in overpriced visibility. By staying in monitor-only mode to avoid business disruption, IT teams unknowingly carry significant exposure that “intent” cannot fix when a breach occurs or an audit lands.

“Monitor mode is a sensible starting point until it becomes a parking lot,” the panel explains. “When an audit lands, intent doesn’t reduce scope. You pay in incident blast radius, downtime, and reputation.”

The session unpacks several critical industry challenges, including:

The KPI Trap: How measuring teams on “incident-free time” unintentionally trains them to ignore security vulnerabilities.

How measuring teams on “incident-free time” unintentionally trains them to ignore security vulnerabilities. The Commercial Case: Why the cost of engineer time spent triaging noise and managing exceptions often outweighs the perceived risk of enforcement.

Why the cost of engineer time spent triaging noise and managing exceptions often outweighs the perceived risk of enforcement. The Enforcement Roadmap: Practical strategies to move from visibility to active enforcement without “block everything” chaos.

Practical strategies to move from visibility to active enforcement without “block everything” chaos. Compliance Exposure: How common team workarounds undermine long-term security posture.

“Our innovation is about more than just technology; it’s about establishing a new global standard,” said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple.

The full session, which provides the language, metrics, and narrative required to turn a stalled NAC program into an approved, resourced plan, is now available for on-demand viewing.

Access the full discussion here: https://www.bigmarker.com/orbitalx-webinars-2/the-nac-lie-zero-trust-in-theory-zero-enforcement-in-reality

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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