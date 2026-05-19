Manchester, LANCS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the leading global connectivity platform, today announced an urgent live webinar titled "Your Staff WiFi Is Already Insecure. AI Will Crack It Wide Open," scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 3:00 PM BST.

Purple Announces Urgent Cybersecurity Webinar: Why AI-Driven Attacks Make Traditional Staff Wi-Fi Indefensible

This 45-minute fireside chat will address a critical vulnerability in enterprise security: the total collapse of traditional authentication standards under the weight of AI-driven credential theft. As businesses face an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape, the session focuses on how organizations can proactively defend their networks before these emerging tactics become the industry norm.

The webinar arrives as global enterprises face catastrophic security failures. High-profile breaches, including the $2.8 billion Change Healthcare disruption, the $100 million MGM Resorts outage, and the £1.9 billion Jaguar Land Rover production halt, all shared a common denominator. Attackers successfully navigated onto the network via compromised credentials or bypassed Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). With 80% of MFA bypasses now sharing a single technique, the toolkit required to execute these attacks is now accessible for as little as $350 a month.

The webinar will provide a deep dive into three critical areas:

The Vulnerability of Current Standards: Why the authentication protocols most enterprises use to protect staff Wi-Fi were weak even before the emergence of AI.

Why the authentication protocols most enterprises use to protect staff Wi-Fi were weak even before the emergence of AI. The AI Threat Multiplier: How AI-generated vishing and adversary-in-the-middle attacks have collapsed the threat timeline from "eventual" to "this year."

How AI-generated vishing and adversary-in-the-middle attacks have collapsed the threat timeline from "eventual" to "this year." Practical Defense: A live demonstration of identity-based, certificate-based network access, a solution that ensures staff Wi-Fi has no credentials left for an attacker to steal.

The event will be hosted by Purple’s Chief Technology Officer, Iain Jewitt, and Chairman of the Board, Andy Dancer. Together, they will discuss the immediate steps businesses must take to secure their infrastructure against AI-augmented threats. The discussion will move away from theoretical risks to provide a clear roadmap for implementing identity-based security that survives the modern attack playbook.

Webinar Details:

Title: Your Staff WiFi Is Already Insecure. AI Will Crack It Wide Open.

Your Staff WiFi Is Already Insecure. AI Will Crack It Wide Open. Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM BST

3:00 PM BST Format: 45-Minute Fireside Chat

45-Minute Fireside Chat Registration: Join the Webinar Here

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

Press Inquiries

The Purple Press Team

press [at] purple.ai

https://www.purple.ai