FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), March 30 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 23/03/2026 16,000 278.8370 4,461,392.00 - - - - 16,000 278.8370 4,461,392.00 24/03/2026 16,500 280.5767 4,629,515.55 - - - - 16,500 280.5767 4,629,515.55 25/03/2026 20,000 279.0420 5,580,840.00 10,893 321.2823 3,499,728.09 3,019,089.11 30,893 278.3779 8,599,929.11 26/03/2026 16,000 279.0075 4,464,120.00 - - - - 16,000 279.0075 4,464,120.00 27/03/2026 17,500 280.4995 4,908,741.25 10,966 319.1579 3,499,885.53 3,038,886.46 28,466 279.1972 7,947,627.71 86,000







279.5885







24,044,608.80







21,859







320.2166







6,999,613.63







6,057,975.56







107,859







279.0920







30,102,584.36







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such First Tranche till March 27, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 177,022,572.30 for No. 600,493 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 46,497,413.69 (Euro 40,205,086.77*) for No. 137,107 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 27, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,382,206 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.96% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.36% of the total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until March 27, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 737,600 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 217,227,659.06.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

Email: media@ferrari.com

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