2025 Annual Report - ESEF Format

Please find attached the annual report (ESEF format) in English, for information only. The French version is the official one.
Attachment
| Source: SOLUTIONS 30 SOLUTIONS 30
Please find attached the annual report (ESEF format) in English, for information only. The French version is the official one.
Attachment
Solutions 30 SE has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as well as with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), its annual...Read More
Continued strategic refocusing in a challenging market environment Revenue of €892.4 million in 2025 (-5.4% vs. 2024 restated1)Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3% (-60 bp)Gross cash of €73.2 million and...Read More