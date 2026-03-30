Rapport financier annuel 2024 - ESEF

Ci-joint le rapport financier annuel - ESEF en français qui est la version officielle.
Pièce jointe
| Source: SOLUTIONS 30 SOLUTIONS 30
Ci-joint le rapport financier annuel - ESEF en français qui est la version officielle.
Pièce jointe
Solutions 30 SE has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as well as with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), its annual...Read More
Continued strategic refocusing in a challenging market environment Revenue of €892.4 million in 2025 (-5.4% vs. 2024 restated1)Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3% (-60 bp)Gross cash of €73.2 million and...Read More