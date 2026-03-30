Global Policy Advisors Expands Sovereign Wealth Fund Advisory to Include Geopolitical Risk Briefings for Finance and Fortune 500 Executives

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Policy Advisors® LLC (GPA), a strategic advisory firm focused on sovereign wealth funds, today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include dedicated geopolitical risk briefings tailored for finance executives, alongside an extension of its executive briefing series to Fortune 500 decision makers.

The expanded advisory framework reflects increasing demand from institutional investors, corporate leadership, and market participants seeking to better understand how geopolitical dynamics intersect with capital allocation decisions. GPA’s enhanced offerings will provide targeted insights into sovereign wealth fund behavior, cross-border investment trends, and the implications of geopolitical developments for equity, fixed income, and private markets.

The geopolitical risk briefings are designed to support executives navigating an evolving landscape where sovereign investors, government policy, and market structures are increasingly interlinked. These briefings will address topics including strategic sector investments, resource-backed capital strategies, regulatory and policy shifts, and the role of sovereign capital in shaping global markets.

In parallel, GPA’s executive briefings—historically focused on institutional investors and financial market participants—will now be extended to include Fortune 500 leadership teams. These sessions aim to provide senior decision makers with actionable perspectives on how sovereign wealth funds and state-linked capital are influencing industries, supply chains, and long-term investment environments.

“Executives are operating in an environment where geopolitical considerations are no longer peripheral to financial strategy,” said Salar Ghahramani, founder and president of Global Policy Advisors LLC. “Understanding how sovereign capital moves across equity, debt, and private markets is becoming essential for both investors and corporate decision makers.”

GPA’s expanded services build on its established focus on sovereign wealth fund governance, investment strategy, and global market positioning, offering clients a more integrated view.

About Global Policy Advisors



Global Policy Advisors® LLC is a boutique sovereign wealth fund advisory to corporations, boards of directors, and institutional investors—including hedge funds, private equity firms, pension funds, and SWFs. GPA’s ​expertise is delivering actionable insights, strategy sessions, and executive briefings on the governance, operations, and investment strategies of sovereign wealth funds. The company is recognized for devising the first governance and policy roadmap for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund.